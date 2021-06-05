Post 32 edges Newcastle 7-6

SPEARFISH — Belle Fourche Post 32 scored six runs in the first inning and held of Newcastle, 7-6, Friday morning, at the Alan Tellinghuisen Tournament in Spearfish.
“This morning we came out ready to play. We put up six in the first inning. But then after that Newcastle, they are a great team chipped away piece-by-piece and came back to tie it. We got a couple of timely hits and scored a run in the sixth inning and scored a run to go ahead,” said Randy Doran, Post 32’s head baseball coach. “Newcastle had two on with no outs, and we put probably one of their best hitters on base to get a force everywhere, and then our pitcher did a good job throwing to contact and our defense did a great job. It was a great team win to finish that game.”
Dalton Davis opened the game with a walk and Gabe Heck followed with a double. Blake Vissia reached on a fielders’ choice, scoring Davis, giving Post 32 an early 1-0 lead.
Blake Vissia singled scoring Heck. Anthony Budmayr reached on a throwing error, and the errant throw allowed Blake Vissia to score from first base. Evan Vissia stroked an RBI double, scoring Budmayr and putting Belle Fourche on top 4-0.
Post 32 plated two more runs to lead 6-0 at the end of the top of the first inning.
Newcastle scored two runs in the second and four runs in the third inning to tie the game at 6-6.
In the top of the sixth, Heck walked and advances to second base on a wild pitch. Kracht singled to score Heck and give Belle Fourche the lead 7-6.
Newcastle had its first two runners reach base and advance on a wild pitch. Post 32 intentionally walked the next back to load bases. The next batter reached on a fielders’ choice with the runner being thrown out at home plate. The next batter flied out to shallow right, and the final out came on a fly to preserve the win for Post 32, 7-6
Heck was the winning pitcher, coming on in relief of Jack Stearns and Wahlfeldt.
Heck pitched one and one-third innings allowing no runs on two hits.
Belle Fourche improved to 1-1 in the tournament, and returns to action tonight at 5 p.m. against Wheatland, and then the face Spearfish Post 164 in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
“I just want to see them come back out and clean up some of the mistakes on defense. Ninety percent of the game was clean, but that 10% of the time we just let some easy plays that I know our guys are capable of making get away from us,” said Doran. “Just clean that up and continue to play behind our pitchers like we’ve been doing and then just take it one pitch at a time at the plate, move our teammates around, and put up more runs.”
