Post 164 wins third straight

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 swept Newcastle 3-1 and 12-2 in a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Post 164 (6-7) has won its last three games.
“Overall, it was a really positive day for us,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. He added the pitching was on, and batters put hard-hit balls in play.
“We’re just going to keep working on what we can control,” Taylor said. “When we do that, we’re going to be a good team and a tough team to compete with.”
Game One
Spearfish took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Newcastle responded with a third-inning tally to tie matters at one.
Post 164 collected a pair of fifth-inning runs to take a 3-1 lead that stood up.
Alec Sundsted and Ty Sieber turned in one-run, one-hit efforts to pace the Spearfish offense.
Brady Hartwig scored Post 164’s other run. Carter Lyon and Aiden Haught each contributed a hit.
Kaidon Feyereisen earned a complete-game pitching win for Spearfish. His numbers were one run, two hits, one walk, and 14 strikeouts.
“It was a good, dominating performance,” Taylor said in describing Feyereisen’s effort. “He used that (fastball) effectively going up, down, in, out: keeping those hitters off balance.”
Game Two
Play ended after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run rule.
Ty Sieber hit an infield single to score Carter Lyon and Alec Sundsted, giving Spearfish a 2-0 lead in the first. Kaidon Feyereisen’s sacrifice fly plated Sieber and made the score 3-0.
Spearfish boosted its first-inning lead to 4-0 as Aiden Haught scored on Damon Brackle’s run-scoring single. Brackle dashed home on a wild pitch as Post 164 led 5-0.
Post 164 added four runs in the second inning and led 9-0. Lyon came home on a Sieber single. Sieber, Haught, and Duncan Martin scored on wild pitches.
Newcastle plated both of its runs in the third frame. Hogan Tystad’s double scored Aiden Chick; Grant Darrow singled to plate Tystad and make the score 9-2.
Spearfish responded with a three-run third inning for a 12-2 advantage. David Keller scored on Lyon’s single; Feyereisen singled to plate Lyon and Sundsted.
Lyon scored three runs and added one hit for Spearfish. Sieber and Haught turned in two-run, two-hit efforts.
Brady Hartwig pitched all seven innings and got the win. His efforts featured 13 strikeouts.
Cameron Williams absorbed the pitching loss for Newcastle. Tystad scored one run and added two hits to pace the offense.
“He was able to locate all four of his pitches,” Taylor said in explaining Hartwig’s success.
Taylor said the team’s focus and dugout intensity have improved the most over the last few games.
He said that allows the team to make better plays and have better at-bats. Taylor added batters are also doing better at hitting the ball where it is pitched.
Spearfish runs: Carter Lyon 3, Alec Sundsted 2, Ty Sieber 2, Aiden Haught 2, Duncan Martin 1, Damon Brackle 1, David Keller 1.
Spearfish singles: Sieber 2, Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Brackle 1, Haught 1, Lyon 1.
Spearfish doubles: Haught 1.
Spearfish pitching: Brady Hartwig 5 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 0 walks, 13 strikeouts.
Spearfish’s varsity is scheduled to host Gillette on Friday, May 7, at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Game times are 5 and 7 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.