Post 164 Teeners open at state Friday

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Teeners American Legion baseball team begins its journey for a state title when they face West Central at 5 p.m. Friday, on opening day at the SD VFW Baseball 2021 14U Class A state tournament, in Vermillion.
Spearfish earned a spot at the state tournament by capturing the 1A Region title July 14, in Belle Fourche.
They defeated Winner 9-4 in the championship game.
“We came into region and I said “hey we need to throw strikes, we’ve got to be able to make plays, we have to hit the ball,” said Parker Louks, in his third season as the Spearfish Teeners coach. “I told the kids all year we have to score runs to win games, especially at this level, 13 and 14 years old. There’s going to be errors, times where pitchers don’t throw strikes. The last two games against Winner were some of the best games we played all year.”
Going into the season Spearfish wanted to be competitive in every game.
“I wanted them to be competitive,” said Louks. “Every year our goal for the entire program is to make the state tournament, and to win a state title. Ultimately at the beginning of the year I wanted the guys to be competitive.
Come into the post season ready to face teams that had pitching, that could swing the bat and get runners in scoring position.”
Louks said he likes how his team is playing going into the state tourney
I think we are in a great spot right now. We are playing good baseball. We’ve executed our game plan. We’re ready,” he said.
Louks know pitching will determine how deep Spearfish goes into the state tournament.
“Pitching is going to be huge. This year I think we are pretty deep. We’ve got Damon Brackel. This is his third year eligible to play Teeners, he’s starting to come on and he’s going to get the starting pitching nod the first day. We’ve got some deep pitching said Louks. “Ultimately pitching wins games and wins state titles. But we do hit the ball and I think offensively we’re the strongest offensive team I’ve coached in my three years coaching here.
Louks said he has no concerns offensively.
“I know we are going to score some runs, just if we pitch well we have a shot,” Louks said.
Spearfish takes a 23-17 record into the double elimination state tournament.
If they defeat West Central they will face the winner of Dell Rapids and Vermillion at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. If they lose they will face the loser of Dell Rapids and Vermillion at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation bracket.
