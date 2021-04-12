Post 164 splits with Miles City

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 forged a 2-2 record against the Miles City Outlaws to open its varsity Legion baseball season at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Spearfish earned a sweep during Sunday’s games, winning the opener 10-3 and the nightcap 9-5. That came a day after Post 164 fell 5-1 and 11-3 in both ends of a Saturday twin bill.
“We commanded the strike zone on defense,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said of Sunday’s games. “On the offensive side, we were able to string hits together, control the base paths, and have better pitch selection.”
Game 1, Sunday
Spearfish scored four runs in the first inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and take the lead for good.
Jonathan Bloom’s single scored Ty Seiber and Aiden Haught to give Post 164 a 2-1 edge. Alec Sundsted reached base on an error; Kaidon Feyereisen and Bloom dashed home as Spearfish went ahead 4-1.
Miles City cut the margin to 4-3 in its half of the second.
A three-run second frame opened a 7-3 advantage for Spearfish. Haught doubled to score Seiber; Haught scored on a wild pitch; and Bloom singled to plate Feyereisen.
Post 164 added two runs in the third for a 9-3 lead. Cody Chapman singled to score David Keller, and Connor Comer sprinted home on Seiber’s single.
Spearfish ended the scoring in the sixth when Seiber scored on a wild pitch.
Seiber’s efforts on offense featured three runs and two hits. Brady Hartwig pitched all seven innings and got the win.
“Brady (Hartwig) pitched a phenomenal game,” Taylor said. “He was able to be effective early and often, really keeping the hitters off balance. Our defense did a great job behind him.”
Game 2, Sunday
Spearfish trailed 3-1 after three innings before scoring four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the sixth for a 9-3 advantage. Miles City scored two in the seventh but could get no closer.
Cody Chapman and Carter Lyon scored two runs apiece for Spearfish. Ty Seiber and Chapman added two hits apiece.
Alec Sundsted pitched the first five innings for Post 164 and got the win. Danner Craig worked 1 1/3 innings; Chapman hurled the final 2/3 frame.
Game 1, Saturday
The Outlaws scored two runs in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Spearfish’s Cody Chapman dove back to third base in the home half of the fourth. A throw to the base got past the Miles City fielder; Chapman sprinted home to bring Post 164 within 2-1.
Miles City used an RBI groundout in the sixth to build its advantage to 3-1. A two-run seventh put the game out of reach for the Outlaws.
Game 2, Saturday
Miles City scored in each of the first four frames for a 7-0 advantage. The big frame was the third, when four runs crossed the plate.
Spearfish used three runs in the fifth to cut the margin to 7-3. Miles City responded with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh for the final margin.
Post 164 is scheduled to visit the Miles City Outlaws for doubleheaders next Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18. The Saturday games begin at 1 and 3 p.m., with the Sunday contests to get underway at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
