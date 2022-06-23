SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164’s American Legion baseball team spit a doubleheader with Casper, Wyo., Wednesday afternoon, in Spearfish.
Post 164 won the first game 12-0, in six innings, but Casper bounced back to win the second game, 8-6.
Parker Louks, Post 164’s head coach discussed his team’s performance after the game.
“It was a great effort by Hogan (Tystad) on the mound. We had great ab’s (at bats), I think we had great ab’s today. The first game we strung it together, it was great effort,” said Louks. “When they get a big lead like that (7-1) we just can’t get all of our hits together, can’t get our runs. It’s tough.
“We put up that four spot in the fifth inning, and I told the kids we’ve got to that in the second (inning, you’ve got to do that in the third and fourth inning,” he added. “You can’t wait until the fifth inning to get started, because it mount up from being down five, six runs.”
In the first game Post 164 scored three runs in the first, six runs in the third, and three in the ninth. Kayden Feyereisen hit a three-run home run in the fifth causing the mercy rule to be implemented, giving Spearfish he win, 12-0.
In Game 2, Casper put up a three spot in the top of the first to led 3-0
Spearfish added a run in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice by Aiden Haught, scoring Braden Ericks, to make the score 3-1 in favor Casper.
Casper added run in the second, and two more runs in the third,and one run in the fourth to extend its lead to 6-1.
Spearfish finally got its offense going in the bottom of the fifth.
Ty Sieber singled to score Carter Lyon. Haught hit a double scoring Ericks. With bases loaded, Brady Hartwig walked, scoring Sieber. Connor Comer hit a sacrifice, scoring Haught, but Post 164 trailed Casper 7-5.
Casper added a run in the top of the sixth and Spearfish scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, and Spearfish’s Noah Mollman scored on a Casper error to cut the Casper lead to 8-6, but Spearfish couldn’t produce any more runs and lost by the score of 8-6.
Ericks had one hit and drove in three runs for Post 164.
