Post 164 splits doubleheader with Aberdeen

SPEARFISH -— Spearfish Post 164’s American Legion baseball team (11-15) split a doubleheader with the Aberdeen Smittys, Sunday, in Spearfish.
In Game 1 Post 164 trailed 9-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Then Spearfish got its bats going.
Brady Hartwig walked, and Lyon doubled, scoring Hartwig.
Post 164 would add two more runs to cut the Smittys lead to 9-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Aiden Haught hit a two RBI double, scoring Kaiden Feyereisen and Ty Sieber. Alec Subset’s sacrifice score Haughty to cut the Aberdeen lead to 9-6.
Noah Mollman drove in two runs and cut the Smittys lead to 9-8 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.
With the bases loaded Lyon received a bases loaded walk to push a run across and tie the game at 9-9.
With two outs, Haught stroked the single, scoring Comer and giving Post 164 the win 10-9.
Feyereisen was the winning pitcher for Post 164 pitching three innings in relief giving up no runs and just three hits, while striking out three.
’We were able to everything together and we changed things up a little bit. Put Kaiden Feyereisen on the mound and he was able to come in and throw a lot of strikes. Then we were able to get our sticks going,” said Isaac Jones, Post 164’s head coach. “Once we put everything together I believe we are a good team and we are hard to stop, and we proved that in the first game.”
In Game 2 Post 164 fell behind 9-1 after four innings and lost to the Smittys 14-3 in six innings.
Jones said its hard to comeback from big deficits two games in a row.
“It’s hard to do that every single game. That’s something we don’t want to do. You don’t want to start down. You either want to start even or start ahead. Credit to our guys for not giving up the whole time. We finally were able to scratch a couple of runs across and get that next inning going just ultimately we couldn’t do it again,” Jones said.
Jones said the team needs to be more focused so they don’t get behind by large margins early in the game.
“We’ve just got to be focused a little bit more. We had some balls hit the outfield drop, not making plays when we should’ve,” said Jones. “All of our (three) errors came in the first inning and they were both mental and physical. If we can just cut out on those and make plays when we need to, we will be just fine.”
