Post 164 splits at Tellinghuisen event

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164’s varsity Legion baseball team recorded a split as Thursday’s first day of the Tellinghuisen Tournament came to an end at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Post 164 dropped a 16-6 decision to Wheatland in its first game and defeated the Billings Expos 8-3 in the nightcap.
“Overall today, we did well. We just didn’t pitch very well, which has been kind of our strong suit the whole season,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said.
Spearfish vs. Wheatland
Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Wheatland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Cross Hernandez scored on a Jake Hicks single.
Spearfish forged a 1-1 tie in the second inning as Aiden Haught scored on the back end of a double steal. Kaidon Feyereisen doubled to plate Brady Hartwig and give Post 164 a 2-1 advantage.
Jonathan Bloom followed with a single that scored Feyereisen and increased Spearfish’s lead to 3-1. Noah Mollman’s two-out single scored Bloom and pushed Post 164’s edge to 4-1 after two innings.
Wheatland responded with 11 runs in the third inning. Sixteen batters collected 10 hits and also took advantage of three walks. Ned Hageman, Ryland Petroski, and Mytch Pollock recorded two-run singles to help Wheatland claim a 12-4 lead.
Spearfish pushed across a third-inning run as Ty Sieber scored on Feyereisen’s sacrifice fly, making the score 12-5.
Mollman scored on Sieber’s fourth-inning single as Post 164 closed the gap to 12-6.
Wheatland used a four-run fifth for a 16-6 lead. Noah Whitfield’s two-run single led the way.
Mollman and Sieber turned in one-run, two-hit efforts to pace the Spearfish offense. Connor Comer took the pitching loss.
Langdon Goodrich claimed the pitching win for Wheatland. Hernandez’s efforts at the plate featured four runs and three hits.
Spearfish runs: Noah Mollman 1, Ty Sieber 1, Aiden Haught 1, Brady Hartwig 1, Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Jonathan Bloom 1.
Spearfish singles: Sieber 2, Mollman 2, Alec Sundsted 1, Bloom 1, Haught 1.
Spearfish doubles: Feyereisen 1.
Spearfish pitching: Connor Comer 2 2/3 innings, 10 runs, 9 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; Cody Chapman 2 1/3 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts.
