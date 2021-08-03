Post 164 Legion baseball continues upward path

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164’s varsity Legion baseball team displayed a lot of growth during a 27-34 season that reflected a 17-win improvement from the 2020 campaign.
“We came in still a young team,” Post 164 head coach Isaac Taylor said. “We were able to just grow and capitalize on all the little minute details.”
Spearfish finished 2-2 at the Junior A Legion regional tournament. A 5-4, eight-inning loss to Sioux Falls West ended the season one game short of state.
Taylor said this season’s growth occurred individually as well as a team. He added players had more accountability with themselves and teammates.
Pitching and team chemistry were Spearfish’s strongest suits going into the season, according to Taylor.
He said the squad boasted seven pitchers it felt comfortable using at any time.
Many team members have played together for a long time. Taylor said they know one another really well.
Errors provided the biggest area of concern coming into the season.
Taylor said the team made too many errors in 2020, and this year’s goal was to cut that number in half.
Taylor added the defense’s decisiveness and fundamentals showed considerable improvement this season.
Post 164 started its season the weekend of April 10-11 weekend and finished 2-2 against Miles City.
“At the beginning of the year, we struggled to hit the ball,” Taylor said. He added the team had base runners, and the hitting improved as the season progressed.
On-field highlights included winning the junior varsity Jim Scull Tournament in Rapid City. Spearfish reached the title game of the Sturgis Baseball Rally and fell 5-4 to the Billings Expos to finish a 3-2 weekend.
Brady Hartwig and David Keller improved considerably over the season, Taylor said.
Keller moved here from California and started at the catcher position. He was moved to pitcher and continued improving, according to Taylor.
Hartwig improved his batting average this season by about 120 points, Taylor said. He added the player improved in each facet, and his stolen-base number was in double-digit territory.
Spearfish used a senior-less lineup this season and played 30 more games than in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with every aspect of daily life.
“That was a huge thing I was wanting to stress to the guys,” Taylor said. “We want to be a competitive baseball program. That starts with the amount of games you play and who you play.”
Taylor said the extended schedule was gratifying, and the players responded well to that.
“It’s going to be a fun couple of years,” Taylor said when asked about the future. “We don’t lose anybody except for one guy.”
Taylor said the program is building itself back to where it needs to be. He added the younger squad has qualified for state, and some of them could fill roles in 2022.
“The biggest thing is, these kids are learning the game of baseball and how to correctly play it,” Taylor said. “When we can put the team first, good things are going to happen.”
After the season Taylor, who just finished his second season as Post 164 baseball coach, resigned to take a teaching position in North Dakota.
“The last two years here have been incredible. They offered me my first head coaching job and I am super, super grateful for it,” said Taylor. “It’s been an awesome experience . I have had a lot of fun I think we made some great strides the two years I was here.”
Taylor added, “I am taking a teaching job up in North Dakota. I am not sure where I will be coaching, but I will be teaching health and PE (physical education) up there,” Taylor said.
Taylor finished his two seasons as Post 164’s head coach with a 37-55 record.
