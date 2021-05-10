SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 dropped both ends of a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader played Friday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish. Scores were 14-12 and 15-5.
“That first game was a true testament to how far we’ve come, not only this year, but even from last year,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. He added Post 164 was able to come back, and the hitting was phenomenal.
Taylor said Spearfish needs to clean up some defensive things and added that three veteran outfielders are injured. He added the team committed too many errors.
Game One
Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Spearfish in the first frame.
Brady Hartwig’s infield single plated Carter Lyon and put Post 164 up 1-0. Kaidon Feyereisen’s single scored Danner Craig and Aiden Haught, giving Spearfish a 3-0 lead.
Gillette responded with a seven-run second inning for a 7-3 lead. The frame featured five hits and a walk. Brady Richardson’s two-run single and Cory Schilling’s two-run double led the charge.
A third-inning run extended Post 42’s advantage to 8-3.
Spearfish loaded the bases with two outs in the third. David Keller and Cody Chapman drew walks to score Haught and Hartwig, respectively, to make the score 8-5.
Gillette used a two-run fourth inning to restore a 10-5 advantage.
Hartwig doubled to score Ty Sieber in the fourth as Spearfish closed the margin to 10-6. A Feyereisen double plated Hartwig and cut the margin to 10-7.
Post 42 tallied three runs in the fifth frame, and one in the sixth, for a 14-7 advantage.
Spearfish loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. Damon Brackle’s groundout scored Haught. Keller reached on an error to score Hartwig and make the score 14-9. Feyereisen scored on a wild pitch as Post 164 trailed by only 14-10.
Post 164 loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. Hartwig’s infield single scored Craig. Feyereisen grounded out to score Sieber and make the score 14-12, but Spearfish got no closer.
Hartwig turned in a three-run, three-hit effort for Spearfish and also took the pitching loss. Haught’s efforts included three runs.
Leayton Holden notched the pitching win for Gillette. Zane Eliason scored three runs and added a hit.
Spearfish runs: Aiden Haught 3, Brady Hartwig 3, Ty Sieber 2, Danner Craig 2, Carter Lyon 1, Kaidon Feyereisen 1.
Spearfish singles: Hartwig 3, Feyereisen 1, Sieber 1, Craig 1.
Spearfish doubles: Feyereisen 1.
Spearfish pitching: Hartwig 2 innings, 7 runs, 7 hits, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts; Cody Chapman 2 1/3 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts; Damon Brackle 2 2/3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 walks, 1 strikeout.
Game Two
Gillette grabbed a 7-0 lead by scoring three runs in the first inning and four in the third. Two first-inning runs scored on throwing errors; Matt Newlin’s two-run double highlighted the third.
Jack Branum scored on Cody Chapman’s infield single to put Spearfish on the board in the third. Ty Sieber’s single plated Chapman; Kaidon Feyereisen sprinted home on a wild pitch as Post 164 cut the margin to 7-3.
Gillette opened its lead to 12-3 by scoring once in the fourth inning and four times in the fifth.
Spearfish used a pair of fifth-inning runs to cut the margin to 12-5. Sieber scored on a Brady Hartwig single, and Aiden Haught came home on Danner Craig’s single.
Gillette used a one-run sixth frame and two-run seventh for the 15-5 final.
Chapman, Haught, and Feyereisen each scored one run and added two hits for Spearfish. Branum was tagged with the pitching loss.
Gillette’s Aiden Dorr notched the pitching win. Brody Richardson scored four runs and added two hits.
Spearfish runs: Jack Branum 1, Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Ty Sieber 1, Aiden Haught 1, Cody Chapman 1.
Spearfish singles: Feyereisen 2, Chapman 2, Danner Craig 1, Brady Hartwig 1, Haught 1, Sieber 1.
Spearfish doubles: Carter Lyon 1, Haught 1.
Spearfish pitching: Feyereisen 1 2/3 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts; Jack Branum 1 1/3 innings, 4 runs, 2 hits, 4 walks, 1 strikeout; David Keller 3 1/3 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts; Sean Sewell 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Spearfish is scheduled to visit Belle Fourche for a single game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.