Post 164 excels at Sturgis tourney

STURGIS — Spearfish Post 164’s American Legion baseball team defeated the Miles City Outlaws 9-6, before losing to the Billings Expos 5-4 in the Sturgis Tourney, Sunday, in Sturgis.
“We played really well here collectively. We had some guys that were playing in different positions, due to a couple of injuries, and they really stepped up big for us,” said Isaac Taylor, Post 164’s head baseball coach. “Obviously that makes a big difference in terms of team chemistry and just having that confidence in making those plays. Overall it was a great performance.”
Against Billings, the game was tied at four going into the top of the fifth before Spearfish scored four runs in the sixth to go on and win 9-6.
Connor Comer took the win for Post 164 Varsity. He went six and a third innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, striking out one. David Keller pitched the final two-thirds of an inning in relief to pick up the save and secure the win.
Spearfish Post 164 Varsity had 12 hits in the game.
Brady Hartwig led the Post 164 attack with three hits and two RBIs.
Carter Lyon also had three hits and scored two runs for Spearfish.
In the final game, Post 164 lost to Billings 5-4.
Against Billings, the Expos were down 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning when they scored three runs and held on for the win, 5-4.
Post 164 out-hit Billings 12 to seven.
Post 164’s Alec Sundsted allowed four hits and two runs over four innings, striking out four.
David Keller pitched the final two and a third innings for Spearfish..
Hartwig had three hits and Noah Mollman and Connor Comer each had two hits.
In other games in the tournament, Post 164 defeated Gillette 12-1, defeated Casper 5-3, and lost to Billings 4-3.
Post 164 (21-19) hosts Sheridan in a doubleheader Wednesday, in Spearfish.
First pitch is 5 p.m.
