SPEARFISH — Belle Fourche Post 32 took advantage of nine Spearfish Post 164 errors to win 13-9. Wednesday night, in Spearfish.
“Spearfish is a great program, and they made some mistakes that’s not like them. We were fortunate enough when they made those mistakes we were able to capitalize on it on offense, and we did the same thing on the other end. We made a couple of mistakes too, and Spearfish was able to capitalize on that as well,” said Randy Doran, the Post 32 coach. “We were fortunate enough that when the outs needed to be made to finish the game out, we were able to get it done.”
Parker Louks, Post 164’s coach, said his team made too many mental errors.
“We just couldn’t make the routine play, and they were able to capitalize on those mistakes, and we dug ourself a hole that we just couldn’t get out of,” Louks said.
Spearfish scored three runs in the bottom of the first to grab an early 3-0 lead.
In the top of the sixth the Post 164 defense committed five errors and BF Post 32 took advantage of them to have a big inning.
Evan Vissia walked, Sean Wahlfelt singled, and Ryker Audiss reached on an error to score Vissia. Nolan Wahlfeldt singled to score Sean Wahlfeldt.
Dalton Davis reached on an error and JT Hahne singled scoring Audiss and Nolan Wahlfeldt to give Post 32 the lead 4-3.
Gave Heck singled to score Davis. Belle Fourche executed a double steal with Heck scoring, and a Spearfish error allowed Hahne to score putting Belle Fourche in front 7-3.
Belle Fourche added a run in the top of the fifth.
Vissia single and would later score on another Spearfish error to extend Belle Fourche’s lead to 8-3.
Post 164 got things going in the bottom of the fifth.
Carter Lyon doubled to score Hogan Tystad, Ty Sieber, and Aiden Haught to cut the Post 32 lead to 8-6. Spearfish added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Haught reached on an error, allowing Erik’s to score to pull Spearfish within a run, 8-7.
Belle Fourche scored five runs in the top of the seventh to lead 13-7.
Spearfish added two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but ended up losing the game to Post 32, 13-9.
Belle Fourche (4-16) ended its regular season and is awaiting the region tournament, July 19-22, in Belle Fourche, while Spearfish (13-34) plays at Sheridan Saturday.
Post 164 will host the Miles City Outlaws Monday night. It will be senior night, as well as Spearfish’s regular season finale.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.