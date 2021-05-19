SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 split a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader against Rapid City Post 320, Tuesday, at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Rapid City claimed an 11-1 victory in the first game. Spearfish responded with a 2-1 win in the nightcap.
“It came down to who was going to have the more grit,” Post 164 head coach Isaac Taylor said of his team’s refocusing after the first game. “Everyone across the board competed (in game two): not only guys in the field, but guys in the dugout bringing energy, doing everything right.”
Game One
“We just didn’t come out ready to play,” Taylor said. He added the team was somewhat on its heels.
Play ended after six innings because of the 10-run rule.
Rapid City took a 1-0 lead in the first. Lane Darrow laced a leadoff double and scored on a Jeff Wetzler single.
Post 320 added a pair of fifth-inning runs for a 3-0 edge. Gavyn Dansey and Gage Darrow recorded run-scoring hits to lead the charge.
Alec Sundsted walked to lead off the Spearfish fifth. Two wild pitches enabled him to move to third base. Carter Lyon reached on an error; Sundsted sprinted home to bring Spearfish within 3-1.
Rapid City responded with an eight-run sixth inning. Post 320 took advantage of six hits, including Lane Darrow’s two-run triple.
Spearfish had two on and no outs in the seventh when Ty Sieber was hit by a pitch and Braden Eriks walked. However, Post 164 was unable to extend the game.
Noah Mollman and Brady Hartwig each recorded a hit for Spearfish. Connor Comer took the pitching loss.
Xander Dansey claimed the pitching win for Post 320. Lane Darrow scored two runs and added four hits.
Spearfish runs: Alec Sundsted 1.
Spearfish singles: Brady Hartwig 1, Noah Mollman 1.
Spearfish pitching: Connor Comer 5 2/3 innings, 11 runs, 16 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts; David Keller 1/3 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Game Two
“It was a really fun game,” Taylor said.
Connor Comer reached base on a one-out error in the Spearfish second, and Jonathan Bloom singled. Braden Eriks reached on a two-out error; Comer scored to put Spearfish up 1-0.
Rapid City forged a 1-1 tie in the fourth.
