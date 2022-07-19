SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 took two  very different paths to victory in sweeping the Miles City Outlaws in the final doubleheader of the varsity Legion baseball regular season Monday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

Post 164 earned a 13-3 win during a first contest that ended after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Spearfish then scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the nightcap 6-5 and post the sweep on Senior Night.

