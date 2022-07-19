SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 took two very different paths to victory in sweeping the Miles City Outlaws in the final doubleheader of the varsity Legion baseball regular season Monday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Post 164 earned a 13-3 win during a first contest that ended after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Spearfish then scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the nightcap 6-5 and post the sweep on Senior Night.
“We’re playing very well; we’re getting hot at the right time. I’m very happy with how everyone is playing right now,” Spearfish head coach Parker Louks said.
Spearfish grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Braden Ericks scored on an Alec Sundsted triple and Sundsted sprinted home on a wild pitch.
Miles City used a two-run second inning to forge a 2-2 tie. Kenny Kauchyka’s RBI single led the charge.
Duncan Martin scored in the second inning as Post 164 edged ahead 3-2. Spearfish proceeded to load the bases with two outs.
Ty Sieber’s single plated Connor Comer and extended the Spearfish lead to 4-2 as the second frame continued. Kaidon Feyereisen’s two-run single plated Noah Mollman and Ericks to put Post 164 up 6-2.
Miles City cut the margin to 6-3 in the third on Eli Maurina’s run-scoring single.
Brady Hartwig and Comer came home on wild pitches in the third inning to boost the Spearfish advantage to 8-3.
A two-run fifth frame put Post 164 ahead 10-3. Comer scored on a Sundsted single, and Sundsted came home when Sieber reached base on a two-out error.
Carter Lyon doubled to plate Hartwig in the sixth and give Spearfish an 11-3 advantage. Martin scored on a wild pitch to make the score 12-3, and Jon Bloom came home on a wild pitch for the 13-3 final.
Comer scored three runs for Post 164, with Sundsted adding two runs and two hits. Hogan Tystad notched the pitching win.
Trey Awbery took the pitching loss for the Outlaws. Maurina turned in a one-run, two-hit effort to lead the offense.
Spearfish runs: Connor Comer 3, Duncan Martin 2, Braden Ericks 2, Alec Sundsted 2, Brady Hartwig 2, Noah Mollman 1, Jon Bloom 1.
Spearfish singles: Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Ty Sieber 1, Ericks 1, Sundsted 1, Hartwig 1.
Spearfish doubles: Carter Lyon 1.
Spearfish triples: Sundsted 1.
Spearfish pitching: Hogan Tystad 4 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts; Cody Chapman 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Ty Sieber’s RBI single plated Alec Sundsted and put Spearfish ahead 1-0 in the first inning.
A three-run second inning pushed Miles City ahead 3-1. Trae Awbery laced an RBI double to lead the charge.
Spearfish cut the margin to 3-2 in the second when Carter Lyon scored on an interference call.
Miles City moved ahead 5-2 in the third by plating two runs: one on a fielder’s choice and one on a groundout.
Jon Bloom reached base on a two-out error to score Sundsted and bring Spearfish to within 5-3 in the fifth. That set the stage for the seventh and final frame.
Sieber doubled with one out in the seventh to score Sundsted and bring Post 164 to within 5-4. Bloom’s single and Brady Hartwig’s walk loaded the bases with one out.
A strikeout for the second out brought Hogan Tystad to the plate. He singled to score Braden Ericks with the winning run.
Sundsted’s three-run, one-hit effort paced the offense; Sieber finished with one run and three hits. Kaidon Feyereisen notched the pitching win.
Miles City’s Jacob Hurr took the pitching loss. Kenny Kauchyka, Aiden Price, and Aaron Fenner turned in one-run, one-hit performances to pace the offense.
Spearfish runs: Alec Sundsted 3, Ty Sieber 1, Carter Lyon 1, Braden Ericks 1.
Spearfish singles: Jon Bloom 1, Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Noah Mollman 1, Hogan Tystad 1, Lyon 1, Sundsted 1, Sieber 1.
Spearfish doubles: Sieber 2.
Spearfish pitching: Connor Comer 4 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; Mollman 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts; Feyereisen 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Post 164 will bring a 15-34 record into this weekend’s class A region tournament event at Brandon Valley. Games in this best-of-three series are scheduled for Friday and Saturday; the winner will advance to state.
Spearfish is seeded 13th in the power-points standings, with Brandon Valley at number 4. The slate calls for one Friday game with one, or two, on Saturday.
“I think we’re in great shape,” Louks said in looking ahead.
“We’ve been ‘on’ pitching; we’ve been great at the plate, and defensively, we’re solid,” Louks continued.
Louks went on to say Spearfish can surprise some teams.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.