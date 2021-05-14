BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish Post 164’s varsity Legion baseball team defeated Belle Fourche 14-5 Thursday night at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
“We were able to battle back through some adversity,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. “It was just a weird day of baseball, it felt like.”
Taylor explained the teams got off to a late start because of a rain delay. The varsity game was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. but did not get underway until a bit more than an hour later.
The junior varsity contest featured an approximate total of 24 runs in two innings, according to Taylor with Belle Fourche eventually winning 15-14.
Belle Fourche took a 1-0 lead in the varsity contest’s first inning when Gage Kracht scored on an errant throw.
Spearfish responded with four runs in the second inning for a 4-1 lead. Ty Sieber delivered a bases-loaded triple to score Noah Mollman, Carter Lyon, and Kaidon Feyereisen.
A two-run second inning pulled Belle Fourche within 4-3. A Sean Wahlfeldt single scored Anthony Budmayr and Nolan Wahlfeldt.
The home team representing Post 32 forged a 4-4 tie. Gabe Heck laced a leadoff double in the third and scored on Kracht’s sacrifice fly.
“In the first three innings, we were able to work our counts a little bit,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “We were able to be a little aggressive on offense at times.”
Spearfish used a four-run fourth frame for an 8-4 advantage. Aiden Haught singled to score Lyon and Feyereisen. Sieber dashed home on an Alec Sundsted groundout, and Haught came home on the back end of a double steal.
Post 164 loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. Lyon walked to plate Braden Eriks for a 9-4 lead.
The bases remained loaded for Post 164 with two outs in the sixth inning. Sieber’s walk brought James Clark home. Haught was hit by a pitch, which allowed Mollman to cross the plate. Sundsted struck out but reached first base when the Belle Fourche catcher dropped the third strike; Lyon scored on the play for a 12-4 lead.
The sixth-inning margin reached 13-4 when Sieber scored on a wild pitch.
“They capitalized on some of our mistakes defensively,” Doran said of Spearfish’s success in the fourth and sixth frames. He added Belle Fourche’s pitchers were missing some of their spots as the game progressed.
Each team scored a seventh-inning run for the final 14-5 score. Cody Chapman came home for Spearfish, with Caden Thompson doing so for Belle Fourche.
Lyon and Sieber scored three runs apiece for Spearfish, now 9-9. Sieber also added three hits.
Feyereisen notched the pitching win for Spearfish. Dalton Davis took the pitching loss for Belle Fourche.
Heck and Kracht turned in one-run, one-hit efforts to pace the Belle Fourche offense.
Spearfish runs: Ty Sieber 3, Carter Lyon 3, Kaidon Feyereisen 2, Noah Mollman 2, Aiden Haught 1, Alec Sundsted 1, Cody Chapman 1, James Clark 1.
Spearfish singles: Haught 2, Sieber 2, Feyereisen 2, Braden Eriks 1, Clark 1.
Spearfish doubles: Eriks 1.
Spearfish triples: Sieber 1.
Spearfish pitching: Feyereisen 5 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 4 walks, 9 strikeouts; Sundsted 2 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche runs: Gabe Heck 1, Gage Kracht 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Caden Thompson 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Dalton Davis 1, Sean Wahlfeldt 1, Budmayr 1, Kracht 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Heck 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Davis 3 1/3 innings, 8 runs, 8 hits, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts; Sean Wahlfeldt 2 1/3 innings, 5 runs, 2 hits, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts; Kracht 1 1/3 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts.
Post 164 is scheduled to host Rapid City Post 320 in a doubleheader this Saturday, May 15. The first game begins at 1 p.m.
Belle Fourche’s varsity currently has a record of 2-4. Post 32 is scheduled to host the Rapid City Bullets on Saturday, May 22.
