SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 dropped a 14-3 decision to the Gillette Rough Riders as the varsity Legion baseball season opened Monday evening at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
This contest was postponed from Sunday and originally scheduled to last nine innings. Play ended after seven frames because of the 10-run rule.
“I saw a lot of good things,” said Parker Louks, who was making his debut as Spearfish’s head coach. “It’s early, and we have to understand that.”
Louks said Spearfish hit well early but tapered off later. He added pitchers were around the strike zone.
Gillette sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning. The Rough Riders took advantage of three hits, three walks, and two Spearfish errors in building a 7-0 advantage.
Alec Sundsted singled with one out in Spearfish’s half of the first frame. He sprinted home to make the score 7-1.
Jon Bloom grounded out to score Aiden Haught and bring Spearfish within 7-2 in the first.
Post 164’s second inning began with a Noah Mollman single. He stole second base and dashed home when Carter Lyon singled, making the score 7-3.
Gillette used a two-run fourth inning to extend its lead to 9-3. Jason Fink laced a double to plate Seth Petersen and Cory Schilling.
A three-run sixth frame increased the Rough Riders’ advantage to 12-3. All three runs scored on bases-loaded walks.
Mason Means and Aiden Petersen delivered run-scoring singles in the seventh frame to put Gillette ahead 14-3. Riley Schilling and Means scored.
Sundsted scored one run and added three hits to pace Post 164’s offense. Connor Comer absorbed the pitching loss.
Leigton Holden earned the pitching win for Gillette, which received two runs and three hits from Riley Schilling.
“I think this is a great foundation,” said Louks, whose team will host Fargo Post 400 on Thursday, April 21. “We did a lot of things right: hitting, pitching.
“We can take this, and we can only go up from here,” Louks said.
Spearfish runs: Alec Sundsted 1, Aiden Haught 1, Noah Mollman 1.
Spearfish singles: Sundsted 3, Cody Chapman 1, Carter Lyon 1, Mollman 1.
Spearfish doubles: Haught 1.
Spearfish pitching: Connor Comer 4 innings, 9 runs, 5 hits, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts; Sundsted 1 1/3 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 6 walks, 1 strikeout; Kaidon Feyereisen 1 2/3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts.
Gillette runs: Seth Petersen 2, Cory Schilling 2, Jason Fink 2, Riley Schilling 2, Jamen Kolaty 1, Mason Means 1, Aiden Petersen 1, Dominic Heckers 1, PJ Hatzenbuhler 1, Beven Evenson 1.
Gillette singles: R. Schilling 2, Means 2, A. Petersen 1, Fink 1.
Gillette doubles: R. Schilling 1, Fink 1, Hatzenbuhler 1.
Gillette triples: C. Schilling 1.
Gillette pitching: Leigton Holden 2 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Grayson Sargent 2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts; Kolaty 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; C. Schilling 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
