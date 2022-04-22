SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 came up on the short end of an 8-1 score against Fargo in a varsity Legion baseball game played Thursday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
The schedule originally called for a junior varsity game to begin at 5 p.m., with the varsity contest set for around 7:30. A thunderstorm moved into the area, forced the JV game to end in the fourth inning, and called for the varsity game to begin at 8 p.m.
“They just capitalized on opportunities,” Spearfish head coach Parker Louks said in describing the Fargo Stars. “When they had guys on base, they got them in. We left our guys on base.”
Fargo sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and built a 4-0 lead. Eli Mach led the charge by hitting a two-run single.
Alec Sundsted hit a leadoff single in Spearfish’s half of the first, but Post 164 could not score. Hogan Tystad reached on a one-out error in the bottom of the second but was stranded.
Fargo added a second-inning tally and extended its advantage to 5-0.
Carter Lyon singled, and Sundsted walked to give Spearfish two runners on base with one out in the third. However, both were stranded.
A three-run fourth inning allowed Fargo to open an 8-0 lead. Hayden Kressin laced a two-run double to lead the way.
Connor Comer reached base on an infield single as Post 164 opened its half of the fifth. He later stole second before Sundsted singled, but neither runner could score.
Spearfish opened its half of the sixth frame on Ty Sieber’s infield single. Tystad was hit by a pitch, and Brady Hartwig singled to load the bases with one out.
Kaidon Feyereisen then reached base on a fielder’s choice. Sieber sprinted home as Spearfish got on the board to make the score 8-1, which turned out to be the final.
