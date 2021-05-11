Post 164 baseball sweeps Sunday twinbill in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN — Spearfish Post 164 picked up a pair of varsity Legion baseball victories Sunday afternoon in Aberdeen.
Post 164 defeated Lake Norden 8-7 in the day’s first game and conquered Aberdeen 9-7 in the nightcap.
“They did everything correctly,” said Isaac Taylor, Post 164’s head coach. “We got on base and then had timely hits.”
Taylor said Spearfish players have done well at getting on base but were not able to get those key hits prior to Sunday.
Spearfish 8, Lake Norden 7
Post 164 scored once in the first inning and three times in the third for a 4-0 lead. Lake Norden responded with a three-run third to stay within 4-3.
Three runs in the fourth extended Spearfish’s advantage to 7-3. Lake Norden used a four-run fifth to forge a 7-7 tie.
Post 164 pushed across a seventh-inning run for the eventual 8-7 win.
“We had a few errors, but they didn’t cost us,” Taylor said.
Carter Lyon scored three runs for Spearfish. Aiden Haught scored two runs, with James Clark (one), Cody Chapman (one), and Kaidon Feyereisen (one) also crossing home plate.
Feyereisen pitched the final three innings and got the win. His efforts featured five strikeouts with no runs allowed.
Danner Craig collected a team-high two hits for Spearfish.
Spearfish 9, Aberdeen 7
Spearfish built a 2-0 lead in the second.
Aberdeen responded with two runs in the third and two in the fourth for a 4-2 advantage.
Post 164 responded with four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to claim an 8-4 lead. Aberdeen used a sixth-inning tally to trail 8-5.
Spearfish tallied a seventh-inning run for a 9-5 cushion. That allowed Post 164 to withstand a two-run Aberdeen seventh.
Kaidon Feyereisen and Brady Hartwig scored two runs apiece for Spearfish. James Clark, Danner Craig, Aiden Haught, Ty Sieber, and Carter Lyon also crossed home plate.
Feyereisen also laced three hits, with Hartwig adding two hits. Connor Comer pitched five innings and notched the win.
Spearfish, 8-9, is scheduled to visit Belle Fourche, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a seven-inning game.
