Post 164 baseball splits twinbill

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader, with Alliance, Neb., Wednesday afternoon, in Spearfish.
Alliance won the first game 4-1, and Spearfish won Game 2, 5-1.
“First game, I thought our pitching was great. Our 15-year-old (Aiden Meverden) came out and did his job. I thought defensively we made a couple of errors, but offensively we had the opportunities and chances and we just didn’t capitalize on them, and that’s why we ended up scoring only one run,” said Parker Louks, the Post 164 head coach. “In the second game, we again got great pitching. Jack Branum had a fantastic outing. He threw 87 pitches and seven innings complete, that’s fantastic. That was a heck of an effort.”
Louks liked the way his team performed offensively.
“Hitting, we came up with those three runs. We didn’t coast. We kept hitting the ball the entire game and ended up on the right side of the score. Great defense, great pitching, and great offense,” Louks said.
Alliance got on the scoreboard first to take a 1-0 lead after one inning.
Alliance added two more runs in the top of the first to increase its led to 3-0.
Spearfish finally got its first base runner in the bottom of the third inning on a single by Connor Comer, but they failed to bring him home.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Alec Sundsted singled, and Brady Hartwig walked. Hogan Tystad singled, scoring Comer, give Spearfish its one and only run of the game.
Alliance added another run in the top of the fifth and went on to the win Game 1, 4-1.
Meverden was the losing pitcher for Post 164.
He went four and two-third innings and game up three runs on four hits, walking three and striking out one.
Tystad had two hits, and Comer, Sundsted, and Jonathan Bloom had one hit each for Post 164.
In Game 2, Spearfish scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, one run in the fifth, when Braden Ericks scored on an Alliance error to put Spearfish on top 4-1.
They would add another run in the sixth when Ericks singled scoring Bloom, and Post 164 went on to win 5-1.
Post 164 (6-22) host the Rapid City Post Hardhats tonight in a doubleheader with the first beginning at 5 p.m., and the second game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
“We played them a doubleheader earlier, and they were both one-run ballgames. I just want them to come out with the same intensity and repeat what we did in the second game, which translated in to a win, and tomorrow ride in high and get two wins,“ Louks said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.