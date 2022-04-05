SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball completed a community service project Saturday morning, at the Children First Daycare and Preschool, in Spearfish.
The players and coaches were helping with spring cleanup day.
Parker Louks, Post 164’s head baseball coach, said this is a way for a team to give back to the community.
“The community supports us. They come out to the ball field and watch us play our games, so we want to give back to them to show that we really appreciate their support,” Louks said.
A couple of the Post 164 players shared their thoughts on why giving back to the community is important.
”What we are doing helps the community a lot,” said Kaidon Feyereisen “It shows all the people that we are here to help, and we’re not just baseball players. We’re helping Spearfish because we live here.”
“It helps get our name out there, and it helps us just to get out in the community, and it’s always good to get out and help other people in the community. We’re all in this together, and we are there to support each other,” said Jonathan Bloom.
“We help the community out because there are a lot of people that do so many things for us, and it’s nice to be able to do things back for them without expecting anything in return,” said Brady Hartwig. “Our community has been a big part of our baseball program. So many of them show up to our games, help us fundraise ,and they do stuff for us, so it’s nice to be able to return the favor and help people out with things they need.”
