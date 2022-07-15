Post 164 American Legion baseball receives a donation

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Knights of Columbus presented a check for $800 to the Post 164 baseball program before Wednesday’s game against Belle Fourche, in Spearfish. Pictured are, from the left: Adam Zvorak, Spearfish Knights of Columbus treasurer; Penny Louks Post 164 treasurer; Bill Hughes, Spearfish Knights of Columbus member, and Parker Louks, the Post 164 head coach.
