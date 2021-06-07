Post 164 4th at Tellinghuisen event

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164’s varsity Legion baseball team dropped a 9-8 decision to the Billings Expos in Sunday afternoon’s third-place game at the Tellinghuisen tournament, played at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
“We just made too many mental mistakes and errors in the field,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. He cited two runners thrown out at third base, and a runner getting doubled off base on a line drive.
Brady Hartwig singled to score Ty Sieber and put Spearfish ahead 1-0 in the first inning.
A walk and two singles loaded the bases for Billings in the top of the second. Ethan Osness hit a home run over the leftfield fence to score four runs and give the Expos a 4-1 edge.
Billings extended its lead to 5-1 in the third when Cooper Hanson sprinted home on a wild pitch.
Sieber scored on Kaidon Feyereisen’s single in Spearfish’s third inning. Jonathan Bloom singled to plate Hartwig and bring Post 164 to within 5-3.
Each team plated a run in the fourth. Hartwig’s bases-loaded walk scored Carter Lyon and kept Spearfish within 6-4.
A two-run fifth inning allowed Billings to extend its edge to 8-4. Caleb Standinger scored on Osness’ sacrifice fly; Wyatt Fink scored on a later error.
Spearfish loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, thanks to two singles and a walk. Lyon reached base on a failed fielder’s choice to score Cody Chapman and Braden Ericks, bring Post 164 within 8-6.
Noah Mollman sprinted home on an errant throw as Spearfish cut the margin to 8-7.
Hartwig lofted a sacrifice fly to plate Lyon later in the fifth and help Post 164 forge an 8-8 tie.
Standinger laced a double to start Billings’ half of the seventh. He dashed home on a Fink single to put the Expos up 9-8.
Spearfish went down in order in its half of the seventh to end the contest.
Taylor said Post 164 faced adversity early in the game but kept fighting back. “That’s what we can really hang our hat on, just never quitting until the last out,” he added.
Spearfish forged a 2-2 record for the weekend. Taylor said he was pretty happy with his team’s overall performance.
“We hit the ball, which is awesome,” Taylor explained. “That’s probably the best we’ve hit in a stretch over the course of the year so far.”
Sieber scored two runs and added two hits for Spearfish, with Lyon also scoring two runs. David Keller took the pitching loss.
Eli Akard claimed the pitching win for Billings. Standinger scored three runs and added two hits.
Spearfish runs: Ty Sieber 2, Carter Lyon 2, Noah Mollman 1, Brady Hartwig 1, Cody Chapman 1, Braden Ericks 1.
Spearfish singles: Kaidon Feyereisen 2, Jonathan Bloom 2, Sieber 2, Hartwig 1, Chapman 1, Ericks 1.
Spearfish pitching: Connor Comer 6 innings, 8 runs, 8 hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout: David Keller 1 inning, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Spearfish defeated Belle Fourche 9-2 in its final game on Saturday.
Post 164 took a 1-0 lead in the second frame when Aiden Haught scored on a Bloom groundout.
Noah Mollman’s single plated Connor Comer and put Spearfish up 2-0 in the third. Sieber’s infield single scored Mollman and made the score 3-0.
Later in the third, Haught singled to score Sieber. Kaidon Feyereisen reached on an error that scored Haught and extended Post 164’s edge to 5-0. Feyereisen sprinted home when Cody Chapman reached on an error as Spearfish led 6-0.
A three-run fourth inning extended Post 164’s lead to 9-0. Belle Fourche scored twice in the fifth for the 9-2 final.
Haught and Mollman each turned in a two-run, one-hit effort for the Spearfish offense. Brady Hartwig claimed the pitching win.
Gabe Heck turned in a one-run, one-hit effort to pace the Belle Fourche offense. Cody Rakow took the pitching loss.
Tournament scores from Friday through Sunday follow.
Friday
Belle Fourche 7, Newcastle 6
Wheatland 6, Billings Expos 4
Rapid City Babe Ruth 6, Billings Expos 3
Douglas (Wyo.) 10, Rapid City Babe Ruth 2
Douglas vs. Spearfish was stopped in the fourth inning because of lightning and was not resumed
Saturday
Billings Expos 13, Newcastle 1
Douglas 8, Newcastle 0
Wheatland 14, Rapid City Babe Ruth 12
Wheatland 11, Belle Fourche 9
Spearfish 9, Belle Fourche 2
Sunday
First place: Wheatland 9, Douglas 7
Third place: Billings Expos 9, Spearfish 8
Fifth place: Belle Fourche 17, Newcastle 4
Spearfish will take a 13-17 record into the Jim Scull Tournament that begins Wednesday in Rapid City.
