OPINION — I did a stupid thing.
I got distracted while filling a stock tank.
I use a short length of hose to reach the tank and I failed to remove it after.
The frost-free hydrant works by syphoning the remaining water back down into the ground below the frost line.
If you leave the hose in water, there is too much for the system to handle.
The hydrant froze from top to bottom and down below ground level.
I had to leave for a debate trip and hoped that the ice-filled tank held enough water for the livestock during the two days I’d be gone.
I got back late Saturday night and after church Sunday morning.
I gathered a torch and shovel and hoped I wouldn’t miss too much of the SDSU football game, while I tried to remedy my mistake.
After half an hour and just a foot or two down, I found the right spot for the flame and the ice broke free.
It could have been much worse, and I was so very grateful.
I only missed one Jackrabbit touchdown and got to celebrate with my children by phone, as they watched their Alma mater win its first national championship.
I have felt a bit jaunty ever since.
With 50-degree temperatures in January and my hay holding out despite the blizzards, I feel pretty darn optimistic.
I’m counting my blessings and wanting to share a few with others.
Some of the following information might be seen as threatening by some, but to me in the moment, they all have a remarkably positive spin for the environment and hunting.
Climate change is greening the planet and opening up billions of acres of new farm country and wildlife habitat.
NASA released data that the additional carbon in the atmosphere coinciding with slight increases in temperature have provided for a surge in regrowth and new forests in previously desolate regions.
The new green space on the planet equates to an area the size of the Amazon rain forest in just the last 20 years.
The emergent leafy greenery is key to cooling earth’s temperatures and is predicted to continue its increase and expansion.
This is all new habitat for wildlife.
Not only is it expanding into deserts, but icy Canadian and Siberian regions that have been inhospitable to wildlife and agriculture are becoming productive.
Researchers estimate that a billion new acres will open up for productive human habitation and food production.
It makes me wonder if the environmentalists of the future will protest to save the deserts and demand that we cut down the trees and remove the grasses?
A small winter herd of antelope has taken up residence in my fields.
There are only 30, and they are the best behaved of the animals that could have moved in.
The only damage they do is to stretch the bottom wire on my fences as they slip under.
They never bother and climb into my hay like the elk and whitetail, and I so appreciate the neighbors who tolerate and feed those animals rather than me.
Unusually warm temperatures helped to reduce the snow drifts that blocked my gates during the holidays, and I saw a prediction of nearly 60 degrees for the coming week.
Rain showers are predicted in January, and our area is slowly climbing out of the drought with each additional inch of moisture that accumulates.
Moisture that is predicted by climatologists to be on the increase for our future.
With an apology to my editor, I welcome the good that comes with the changing weather.
I understand that happy news does not sell as many papers, but I’m sure there is a terrible consequence that others will point out.
For the time being, I choose to focus on the positive.
Mountain lion season is open, and the snows allowed for a strong start for tracking. Ten had been harvested through Jan. 6.
The warm temperatures will make it harder to track, but calling near the winter herds should still prove productive. w
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
