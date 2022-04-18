RAPID CITY — Rapid City finished its ECHL hockey regular-season slate Saturday night and now looks ahead to the playoffs set to begin later this week.
The Rush dropped a 1-0 decision to the Tulsa Oilers, Friday night, at The Monument Ice Arena and earned a 5-2 victory on Saturday.
Rapid City (36 wins, 25 losses, 6 overtime losses, 5 shootout losses, 83 standings points) finished second in the Mountain Division and will have home-ice advantage for the first-round playoff. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for an overtime loss or shootout loss.
Weekend recaps follow.
Friday
Tulsa 1, Rapid City 0
The Oilers scored the game’s only goal early in the third period and held on for the win.
Tulsa held an 8-6 shots advantage in the first period, but neither team was able to gain the upper hand.
Second-period play featured 11 Rapid City shots compared to nine for Tulsa. However, the game was scoreless heading into the break.
Jack Doremus scored 3 1/2 minutes into the third period as the Oilers claimed a 1-0 lead.
Rapid City pulled its goaltender with 1 1/2 minutes remaining in favor of a sixth attacker. The Rush shot several times — the last coming with 2.7 seconds to go — but could not tie the game.
The Rush outshot Tulsa 26-23 for the game. Rapid City finished zero for four on the power play, with the Oilers going zero for three.
Rapid City goaltender Lukas Parik made 22 saves but took the loss. His Tulsa counterpart, Daniel Mannella, finished with 26 saves.
Saturday
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Brett Gravelle and Calder Brooks sandwiched Rapid City goals around a Tulsa tally by Tanner Lishchynski to put the Rush ahead 2-1 after the first period.
Gabriel Chabot accounted for the game’s only second-period goal as Rapid City extended its lead to 3-1.
Gravelle and Brooks scored within a 2-minute, 19-second span in the third period. Brooks’ goal gave the Rush a 5-1 advantage with 4 minutes 13 seconds remaining.
Tulsa ended the scoring on Maxim Golod’s power-play goal with just under two minutes left.
Tulsa outshot Rapid City 39-30 and finished one for one on the power play, with the Rush going zero for three with the man advantage.
Rapid City goaltender Dillon Kelley made 37 saves and earned the win. Tulsa’s Ryan Ruck finished with 25 saves on the night.
The top four finishers in each division qualify for the Kelly Cup playoffs, with the first two rounds played within the division.
Final Mountain Division standings and point totals follow, with playoff teams in bold type:
1 Utah Grizzlies 87 points
2 Rapid City Rush 83 points
3 Allen Americans 79 points
4 Tulsa Oilers 78 points
5 Idaho Steelheads 75 points
6 Kansas City Mavericks 71 points
7 Wichita Thunder 63 points
Rapid City squares off against Allen in the first round. Utah faces Tulsa and has home-ice advantage. All series have a best-of-seven format.
