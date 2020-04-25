Players recall NAIA Final Four team

SPEARFISH — Relationships characterized the 2008-09 Black Hills State University men’s basketball team that reached the NAIA Final Four.
Team members Clay Pottorff, Luke Enos, and Will John Johnson said their fondest memories from that time center on the friendships they created and continue to share with one another. All three were sophomores.
Pottorff remembers his time on the team as “just a blast,” and he stays in contact with many of those players. That time was overwhelmingly positive for Enos.
“We just all enjoyed each other’s company so much,” Johnson said. “They were just a bunch of good people and good buddies all playing basketball together.”
Seniors A.J. Fodness, Randy Herman, Aaron Sutton, and Keighton Hatten; sophomores Cain Atkinson, Spencer Childress, and Travis Haney; and freshmen Jeff Smith, Matt Tasset, and Rob Johnson comprised the rest of the squad coached by Paul Sather.
Black Hills State earned a Dakota Athletic Conference (DAC) title, ran off 15 straight wins, and forged a 30-5 record.
Enos played power forward and center positions. Pottorff was a small forward and point guard; Johnson saw time at center and power forward.
“We had a willingness to do the little things and hold each other accountable,” Pottorff said. He currently coaches the Belle Fourche varsity boys’ basketball team and teaches at the high school.
Pottorff’s role centered on guarding the other team’s best perimeter option. He also made shots when they presented themselves.
“I’ve played on teams that don’t have the types of relationships that we did,” said Enos, who lives in Spearfish and works at Prestige Auto Sales. He was increasingly relied on as a scorer but added the team enjoyed a lot of balance.
Johnson viewed his role as that of leader along with rebounding, defense, and scoring when chances presented themselves. He resides in Whitewood and owns Whitewood Creek Chiropractic.
Black Hills State finished 16-14 the previous season and started five freshmen at one stage. Virtually everyone returned for the following campaign, with seniors recovered from injury issues.
“Our biggest goal was to see if we could win the DAC and get to that national tournament,” Pottorff said in describing the team’s goals for 2008-09.
“We knew we were going to be a lot better than we were the year before,” Enos said. He added while the team expected to have success, hardly anyone could have expected things to come together like they did.
Johnson agreed team goals included winning the DAC title and winning nationals. He added a Final Four appearance or contending for a national title were likely not on the radar at that time.
“As we started winning games, it became more of an idea that ‘Hey, maybe we can do this,” Johnson said.
“The good thing about our team is, we were all counted on to do anything,” Enos said. “We were all expected to defend, play hard, and just make the right play.”
Black Hills State defeated Minot State 93-77 to end the regular season 13-1 in the DAC, 27-4 overall. It marked the Yellow Jackets’ first-ever DAC crown.
“It was a nice, high point to end the regular season on,” Enos said. It extended the team’s winning streak to 12 games.
Johnson recalled the Yellow Jackets also won the conference tournament title. He said the team, at that time, had the most confidence that it had had all season.
“Coach (Sather) talked a lot about playing your best basketball at the right time of year: at the end of the year,” Johnson said. “Specifically that year, we were doing that.”
Black Hills State earned an automatic bid to the national tournament and was a number 5 seed.
“We were feeling that success and confidence that came with the win streak,” Pottorff said. He added that helped the team win its first-round nationals game 62-58 over Cal State East-Bay.
“We had a good seed, so that kind of made it real that we had a chance to go on a run,” Pottorff said of the nationals goals. He added the team earned nationwide respect, so it looked to get things done and win the title.
Going into nationals, Johnson said, the team wanted to win that first game and move on from there. He didn’t have a lot of personal goals but tried to be as team-oriented as possible.
Enos said the Yellow Jackets had every expectation it could defeat each team at nationals.
Black Hills State toppled Morningside 84-73 in the second round after leading 34-21 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets held off Grace (Ind.) 77-73 in the third round to reach the Final Four. Black Hills State led 41-25 at halftime, but Grace forged a 61-61 tie with just under four minutes left.
“Each one was more fun than the last,” Enos said of those three nationals games.
“I just wanted to do my part to help us win in each game,” Pottorff said. “That was diving on the floor for loose balls, making sure I’m not giving up offensive rebounds to the other team.” He also sought to collect at least three offensive rebounds per game.
Enos did not really have any personal goals at nationals but said the team objective was to win the title.
Pottorff said the team never got too excited, or too down when things did not go well. Players also heeded Sather’s advice.
“You’re never as good as people are telling you that you are,” Pottorff said in recalling those words. “But you’re also never as bad as people are telling you that you are.”
In describing Sather’s impact, Enos said, “He had a really strong ability to focus on the little things that are really important and make a big difference.”
Pottorff recalled Sather as a leader willing to call out players who were not doing their jobs.
“He expects you to give your best effort at all times, and he was more than willing to make sure we were on track in practice each day,” Pottorff said.
Johnson described Sather by saying, “I think he just brought the most out of players. We were lucky to have him
