Play ball!

SPEARFISH — A federal judge in Rapid City denied a motion by the Expedition League to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, keeping the Spearfish Sasquatch from playing baseball, thus allowing the Sasquatch to open its 2022 Independence League baseball season Tuesday night in Dickinson, N.D. against the Badlands Big Sticks.
The Expedition League filed the motion stating that the teams moving to the new league violated the non-compete clauses in their contracts, and the Expedition League was also seeking damages.
Seventh Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre struck down the motion May 20, saying that non-competes were not valid.
In her order, Judge Wickre said those agreements are a material restraint of trade.
The motion was just part of an overall suit filed Jan. 28 by the Expedition League against former League teams, The Spearfish Sasquatch, Badlands Big Sticks, Hastings Sodbusters, Freemont Moo, Casper Horseheads, after those teams decided to leave the Expedition League and form a new league called the Independence League.
Spearfish Sasquatch General Manager/Owner Eric Schmidt said he was pleased that the judge struck down the motion for a temporary retraining order.
“The Expedition League had filed motions for a temporary injunction and a temporary restraining order to basically prevent us from playing, and those were denied,” Schmidt said. “We are happy with the judge’s decision to allow us to play. It was important because it would have shut us down. If it would’ve went the other way it would’ve shut us down, but we were super confident in South Dakota’s non-compete laws that we’d win it.”
Schmidt said the original lawsuit is still pending but it won’t affect the Sasquatch on the field, it was more of a financial thing dealing with contracts that needed to be resolved.
He’s not sure when a ruling on the lawsuit will be handed down
“At this point we have no timeline. We have nothing scheduled. This thing could go on for years, because now there isn’t a priority,” said Schmidt. “The priority was can we or can we not play. Now it’s just a financial lawsuit.”
Now it’s time for the Sasquatch to focus on baseball.
“We’re really excited to get back to it. We have a lot of new faces, and we are bringing back some players from last year. We are excited to get on the bus and go to Dickinson and get a win,” Schmidt said in an interview Tuesday morning.
The Sasquatch lost its season opener to the Badlands Big Sticks, 4-2. Their home opener will be Friday night against the Big Sticks, in Spearfish.
It is also Fireworks night, with fireworks being shot after the game.
