Pioneers rally to defeat Sasquatch 6-5

GERING, Neb. — The Western Nebraska Pioneers rallied from a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Spearfish Sasquatch Wednesday night, in Gering, Neb.
Western Nebraska got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning.
Alex Zerfass singled to score Eric Smelko to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the second Nicky Winterstein scored on a Bryson Hoier sacrifice to the things at 1-1.
Spearfish added three runs in the top of the fourth.
Nicky Winterstein singled, and Hoier hit a home run to give the Sasquatch the lead, 3-1.
Davis Carr walked, and would later score on a passed ball to put the Sasquatch on top 4-1.
In the top of the fifth, Winterstein would score for the third time in the game on a double by Bailey Bordas to extend the Sasquatch lead to 5-1.
The Pioneers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Spearfish lead to 5-3.
Western Nebraska added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5.
The score remained tied 5-5 going into the bottom of the ninth.
Western Nebraska’s Jace Jeremiah singled and Zerfass doubled, scoring Jeremiah with the winning run to give the Pioneers the win, 6-5.
Winterstein had three hits and scored three runs for the Sasquatch.
Dylan Richey pitched one and two-thirds inning and gave up one run on two hits to take the loss for Spearfish.
A call to Sasquatch mamager Jarrett Hunt after the game was not returned.
Spearfish and Western Nebraska will meet again tonight in the second game of a five game series.
