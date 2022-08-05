SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch allowed eight runs in the 15th inning Thursday night and fell 11-3 to Western Nebraska in the opening game of the Independence League Baseball championship series at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
“Things just didn’t quite go our way,” Spearfish manager Jarrett Hunt said. “We had the error to start off the (15th) inning, and then a walk, and then they got the bunt down. It was a tough situation to put ourselves in.”
Western Nebraska loaded the bases with no outs in that 15th frame. A walk and three hit batters scored a total of four runs as the Pioneers went up 7-3.
Eric Smelko added a single to plate Jason Luke and Stevie Hom as Western Nebraska led 9-3. A Declan Wiesner double scored Antonio Nanez and Smelko for the eventual 11-3 final.
“I’ve been in a couple of games longer than this one, but never a championship game,” Hunt said. “Every inning was just tense, and that’s the way it is in championship games.”
Davis Carr’s single scored Damon Gaither and gave Spearfish a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
The margin reached 2-0 as Trey Vorwald came home on Bryson Hoier’s sacrifice fly.
Western Nebraska cut the margin to 2-1 in the fourth on Tyler Mead’s sacrifice fly that scored Wiesner.
The Sasquatch restored a two-run (3-1) lead in the fifth when Carr scored on a Ryan Bachman flyout.
Western Nebraska forged a 3-3 tie in the eighth. Luke sprinted home on a wild pitch, and Jace Jeremiah scored on an Alex Zerfass double.
“It was a great job to keep us in that game,” Hunt said in describing Sasquatch pitching over the first 14 innings. “We just could have gotten one break, we win that game like in the 12th inning.”
Hoier hit a one-out single in Spearfish’s half of the 12th. He stole second base with two outs and reached third on an errant throw. A hard lineout to second base ended the frame and kept the score 3-3.
Vorwald scored one run and added two hits for Spearfish, with Hoier also collecting two hits.
David Dielman took the pitching loss in a game that boasted an elapsed time of five hours. Paul Panduro claimed the pitching win for Western Nebraska. Wiesner’s efforts featured two runs and four hits.
The Pioneers hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, with Game 2 set for 6:35 p.m. tonight in Gering, Neb.
If a third and deciding game is necessary, it will be played in Gering, Sunday.
“We’re in the same situation we were earlier this week, down 0-1,” Hunt said.
Spearfish had dropped the Great Plains Division playoff opener to Badlands before winning two straight to reach the championship final.
“I told the guys, basically, to just flush this game. They’ve got nothing to hang their heads about; they left it all out there,” Hunt said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.