Pierce Miller signs to play football at Chadron State

SPEARFISH — Pierce Miller of Spearfish signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Chadron State College beginning next fall.
Family familiarity with Eagles’ head coach Jay Long factored into Miller’s decision to sign with the Nebraska school. His brother, JR Barham, played for Long from 2009 to 2011 while both were at Black Hills State University.
“I love what they’ve got going down there,” Miller said in describing Chadron State. “I love the facilities and, in general, it’s a great school.”
Miller plans to major in wildlife rangeland management. His first goal is to start on the Eagles’ line, but he also wants to continue the things he accomplished in high school.
“It’s made me a better player, better person, and helped improve my work ethic overall,” Miller said in reflecting on his year in Spearfish.
He lived in Princeton, Ill., before this season.
Spearfish posted a 4-5 record last season. Miller said the Spartans’ 21-19 win over Sturgis Brown stood out for him.
“It was great seeing everybody’s reactions and winning with the team after not winning for so long,” Miller said. Spearfish carried a 25-game skid into that contest.
Miller talked about his training schedule as he prepares for the rigors of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
“I’m going to go into the weight room every single day, run, and work out twice as hard as I’ve been doing,” Miller said.
