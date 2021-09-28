Phillips keeps swimming the course

DEADWOOD — The more things change, the more they stay the same for Deadwood resident Jim Phillips.
Phillips won 12 swimming events at the recent South Dakota State Senior Games in Watertown, setting 10 state records in the process.
Titles came in these events, with distances expressed in yards:
50 freestyle, 37.22 seconds
100 freestyle, 1 minute 27.36 seconds
200 freestyle, 3:44.00
500 freestyle, 9:13.00
50 backstroke, 56.87 seconds
100 backstroke, 1:57.37
200 backstroke, 4:09.21
50 breaststroke, 56.87 seconds
100 breaststroke, 2:01.60
200 breaststroke, 4:40.63
50 butterfly, 52.67 seconds
100 individual medley, 1:55.90
All of the times except for the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle are state records in the 75-and-over age group.
“Those were kind of my goals: to win everything,” Phillips said. “If I’m not going to win it, I want to be the best I can be.”
Phillips’ state exploits required him to swim a total of 1,900 yards for the 12 events. His first event was at 12:10 p.m. Watertown time, with the final one at 3 p.m. He held seven state records in the 70-74 age group going into this year’s Games. Phillips competed in the 75-and-over division this time around.
Training for these events was easy for Phillips, who adheres to a regular exercise schedule. The 75-year-old swims five days a week and switches two-mile runs with sprints and interval work on varying days.
“Each workout is usually around two miles,” Phillips said. It depends on how he physically feels like that day.
Phillips’ endeavors included swimming a total of 500 miles at the Deadwood Rec Center. He started on Sept. 3, 2019 and was slated to finish on Sept. 27. However, he does not include the distances in his regular workouts.
A weight room set up in his home sees usage every other day.
“I like to compete,” Phillips said when asked what brings him back to the Games every year. He also enjoyed being a role model to the students he taught and wants to do likewise for his grandchildren.
Phillips also works out to help keep his weight in check.
“Leading a healthy lifestyle helps you emotionally, physically, mentally,” Phillip said.
