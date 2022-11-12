Peyton VanDeest captures XC All-American honors

Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish displays the medal she won at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky. A third-place finish was good for All-American honors. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — Spearfish Middle School eighth-grader Peyton VanDeest earned All-American honors by placing third at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 5.
VanDeest’s time for the 4-kilometer race was 14 minutes 23 seconds: only 12 seconds off the leader. This event featured 212 sixth- through eighth-grade girls from across the United States.
“I wanted to try to go out with the leaders and see how I could compete in a different atmosphere,” VanDeest said in describing her goals for this meet.
VanDeest recently finished her second season on the Spearfish varsity girls team and is a two-time Black Hills Conference champion.
She enjoyed being able to compete against athletes from many states.
VanDeest said the atmosphere at nationals was a bit intimidating at first, as many athletes race on club teams year-round. She added the course terrain had tough footing in some places.
“I think it is pretty fun to know that all the work I put in is paying off,” VanDeest said in describing what being an All-American means to her. “I am looking forward to future cross country seasons.”
She said this experience would help her confidence as she continues to compete.
