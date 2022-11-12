Peyton VanDeest captures XC All-American honors

Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish displays the medal she won at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky. A third-place finish was good for All-American honors. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Middle School eighth-grader Peyton VanDeest earned All-American honors by placing third at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 5.

VanDeest’s time for the 4-kilometer race was 14 minutes 23 seconds: only 12 seconds off the leader. This event featured 212 sixth- through eighth-grade girls from across the United States.

