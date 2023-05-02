By Tim Potts
STURGIS — A total of 26 track teams competed on Saturday at the Black Hills Track Classic, at Woodle Field in Sturgis.
The track meet saw a large number of athletes setting their own best personal records (PR).
In the boys’ 3,200-meter run, 19 of the first 24 runners to cross the finish line, set their personal best record.
Later in the day, the first 23 male runners finishing the 800-meter run also set personal records.
Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach, said a number of athletes set personal records (PR) today.
“It was a pretty good day, it is nice to be at home, a lot of kids from all of the school, set personal records and it is great to see that, especially going into Howard Wood next weekend,” said Proefrock. “We were trying to figure out our relays and they were looking pretty good. We had a lot of kids place, and just an overall good performance. We are really looking forward to next week at Howard Wood.”
Aiden Hedderman, a junior from Sturgis Brown, had an outstanding day.
He won the 110 and 300-meter hurdles and broke his own school record and a personal best on the 110’s at 14.79 seconds, plus took fifth place in the pole vault.
“In the 110 hurdles, I had a really good start which I have been struggling with all year and that was really nice to get a personal record today. It was just a great day for a track meet. In the 300 hurdles the wind was kind of at our backs, so on the back stretch it didn’t feel too bad, and I am getting back in shape and it is a good time to be getting faster,” said Hedderman.
Josh Schleusner, Belle Fourche’s head coach, talked about his teams performance.
“I can tell you today has been far superior to our first outing here, we are doing substantially better across the board, our sprints, distance, short relays, and the distance relays are doing great,” said Schleusner. “Sawyer (Clarkson) breaking the school record again and the meet record in the two mile is great, Lane Longbrake, had a PR in pole vault at 13’3” and so did Jordan Sandoval. Jayden Sechser had a PR in the triple jump with a jump over 40 feet, and a couple kids get PR’s in the long jump.”
“The girls’ 4x800-meter relay team took 10 seconds off of their best time and they actually were missing one of the fastest girls, the girls 4x100 clocked a really good time, and with a shaky third exchange handoff, still ran their fourth fastest all-time record in the school, and we maybe in the top three times now in the state, just a great day overall,” Schleusner said.
Clarkson, Belle Fouche senior, won the 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes 13 seconds, a meet record, a school record that he set at Howard Wood last year at 9:19, and his personal best ever time.
He also ran the 800 meter run and set a PR with a time of 1:59:65 and took third place.
“I knew going into the race the meet record was 9:18, so I wanted to PR for a while now, so this is my best race and time ever, I am really happy with it,” said Clarkson. “The weather was great compared to what I have been running in it is amazing here today.”
Clarkson talked about his goals for the upcoming meets next week.
“I would like to break 4:20 in the mile and hope to hit 4:16 at the Custer meet on Tuesday and then at Howard Wood, give it a shot to win the 3,200 that night and that would be really fun,” he said.
Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida, said he was pleased with his teams’ performance.
“We had some pretty good things happen today, the girls vault went real well, Maddie (Cross) set a PR by eight or nine inches, and Reese (Nida) and Gretchen (Adamski) were right in their window of where they should be, and I was pleased with that, it is really fun to have kids that work hard, listen and do things right,” said Nida.
The Lady Spartan girls’ pole vaulters took second, third and fourth place.
“Anna Hoffman got a PR in the 300 meter hurdles and this was her first time under 47 seconds, so that is a good day for her, and she also had a PR earlier today in the 200 meter run, both of these moved her up into the top 10 for our school,” said Nida. “Nate (Allred) had a good run in the prelim’s 110 meter hurdles, and our boys (Kaleb Ranek and Max Engen) running the 100-meters both made the finals and are stepping up and showing what they can do.”
Will Malde, Lead-Deadwood’s head coach, said it was a great day for his team.
“James Pierce took two-tenths off of his previous school record in the 400-meter run with a time of 49.34, this was awesome and fun to watch,” said Malde. “Greyson (Baumberger) also ran a great 400 race. Cruz (Mollman) moved up from an 11’6” to 11’9” for a new PR, and some really good pole vaulting, and really impressive was Piper (Rogers) really improved going from her best at 8’9” to 9’9”, up a foot.”
Malde added, “The boys’ 4x200-meter relay team cut almost six seconds off their time and that just blew me away and are around third now in the state, and the 4x100 run solid,” said Malde.”
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Blake Boyster (Custer) 10.97 seconds. Spearfish: 5 Kaleb Ranek 11.32, 7 Max Engen 11.43.
200-meter dash
1 Cael Meisman (Rapid City Stevens) 22.42 seconds. Spearfish: 8 Kaleb Ranek 23.76.
400-meter dash
1 James Pierce (Lead-Deadwood) 49.34 seconds. Other Lead-Deadwood: 3 Greyson Baumberger 52.65. Spearfish: 4 Ayden Verhulst 53.51, 5 Brayden Delahoyde 53.52.
800-meter run
1 Matt Close (Hot Springs) 1 minute 59.09 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Sawyer Clarkson 1:59.65.
1,600-meter run
1 Grady Loos (Rapid City Stevens) 4 minutes 28.88 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Ty Petrocco 4:38.91, 7 Deron Graf 4:43.61, 8 Quinn Bruch 4:43.93.
3,200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 9 minutes 13.31 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Lane Krautschun 10:00.19. Spearfish: 3 Casey Nauta 10:19.58. Sturgis Brown: 7 Morgan Papenfuss 10:40.30.
110-meter hurdles
1 Aidan Hedderman (Sturgis Brown) 14.79 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 4 Jayden Ludwick 16.87, 8 Teigen Wormstadt 18.34. Spearfish: 5 Nathan Allred 16.92.
300-meter hurdles
1 Aidan Hedderman (Sturgis Brown) 41.76 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 2 Nathanael Jones 43.35, 7 Teigen Wormstadt 44.93.
4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Central 42.87 seconds. Spearfish (Hunter Walters, Max Engen, Kaleb Ranek, Cole Malo) finished third in 44.94. Belle Fourche (Devin Nowowiejski, Lane Longbrake, Nolan Wahlfeldt, Jayden Sechser) finished seventh in 46.53. Sturgis Brown (Gunner Rohloff, Gavin Sundstrom, Carsen Wolter, Sully Jost) finished eighth in 46.54.
4x200-meter relay
1 Rapid City Central 1 minute 33.06 seconds. Lead-Deadwood (Peyton Percy, James Burke, Greyson Baumberger, James Pierce) finished third in 1:33.71. Sturgis Brown (Cale Jolley, Carsen Wolter, Byron Holt, Gavin Sundstrom) finished fourth in 1:35.20. Spearfish (Isaac Ranek, Ashton Brun, Brody Janvrin, Cole Malo) finished seventh in 1:36.37. Belle Fourche (Gavin Pearson, Nolan Wahlfeldt, Austin Jewett, Anthony Staley) finished eighth in 1:37.08.
4x400-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 3 minutes 28.98 seconds. Lead-Deadwood (Cruz Mollman, Peyton Percy, Greyson Baumberger, James Pierce) finished second in 3:35.23. Sturgis Brown (Carsen Wolter, Gavin Sundstrom, Nathanael Jones, Owen Koontz) finished third in 3:35.60. Belle Fourche (Gavin Pearson, Austin Jewett, Anthony Staley, Lane Krautschun) finished fifth in 3:38.11. Spearfish (Max Engen, Nathan Allred, Isaac Ranek, Kaleb Ranek) finished seventh in 3:44.02.
4x800-meter relay
1 Spearfish (Ayden Verhulst, Evan Viergets, Preston Davis, Ben Baloun) 8 minutes 49.05 seconds. Belle Fourche (Zach Tonsager, Justus Funk, Harley Rivera, Anthony Budmayr) finished fourth in 9:17.72. Sturgis Brown (Kale Fenner, Elliot Smith, Ethan Graf, Cash Daigle) finished sixth in 9:50.28.
1600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Rapid City Central 3 minutes 42.24 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Gavin Sundstrom, Sully Jost, Deron Graf, Owen Koontz) finished second in 3:43.49. Spearfish (Cole Malo, Ashton Brun, Ben Baloun, Casey Nauta) finished fifth in 3:50.28. Belle Fourche (Logan Tyndall, Harvey Walding, Rexton Audiss, Carsyn Hahne) finished eighth in 4:33.74.
Shot put
1 Jason Maciejczak (Pierre) 59 feet 2 inches. Belle Fourche: 6 Gunnar Geib 43-0.
Discus
1 Jason Maciejczak (Pierre) 166 feet 9 inches. Belle Fourche: 6 Gunnar Geib 131-6.
Javelin
1 Kolby Denke (St. Thomas More) 152 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Levi Brant 138-7, 4 Daylyn Dschaak (Sturgis Brown) 133-7. Spearfish: 5 Sam Marcus 132-0. Belle Fourche: 8 Anthony Budmayr 123-2.
High jump
1 Devin Buehler (Hill City) 6 feet 1 inch. Sturgis Brown: 5 (tie) Chayton Peterson 5-9, 5 (tie) Teigen Wormstadt 5-9.
Pole vault
1 Robbie Emery (Custer) 13 feet 3 inches. Belle Fourche: 4 Lane Longbrake 13-3. Spearfish: 5 (tie) Brody Janvrin 12-3. Sturgis Brown: 5 (tie) Aidan Hedderman 12-3, 8 (tie) Chase Temple 11-3. Lead-Deadwood: 7 Cruz Mollman 11-9.
Long jump
1 Rylan McDonnell (Wall) 21 feet 9.75 inches. Sturgis Brown: 6 Carsen Wolter 19-11.25.
Triple jump
1 Terrell Archer (Douglas) 42 feet 4 inches. Belle Fourche: 4 Jayden Sechser 40-11.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Jordyn Larsen (Custer) 12.43 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kyasia Jones 13.21. Belle Fourche: 5 Mataya Ward 13.36, 8 Elinor Damberg 13.54.
200-meter dash
1 Jordyn Larsen (Custer) 25.86 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Anna Hoffman 26.28, 6 Adelyn Bouman 27.33, 8 Faith Hoffman 27.50. Sturgis Brown: 7 Kyasia Jones 27.41.
400-meter dash
1 Josie Tobin (Spearfish) 1 minute 0.93 seconds. Other Spearfish: 4 Charlie Nickles 1:02.30. Sturgis Brown: 2 Avery Marler 1:00.99, 3 Novali Dinkins 1:01.87.
800-meter run
1 Ramsey Karim (Custer) 2 minutes 21.88 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Madie Donovan 2:21.89, 3 Sierra Sandford 2:22.98, 6 Kori Keil 2:30.02.
1,600-meter run
1 Brionna Holso (Rapid City Stevens) 5 minutes 12.29 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Peyton VanDeest 5:12.70, 5 Kori Keil 5:28.58. Sturgis Brown: 8 Iris Zylstra 5:35.04.
3,200-meter run
1 Kinsey Evans (Chamberlain) 12 minutes 0.23 seconds. Spearfish: 3 Maria Eisenbraun 12:29.17. Sturgis Brown: 4 Brinna Sheldon 12:31.21, 7 Keelin Dinkins 13:11.23. Lead-Deadwood: 6 Hallie Person 12:44.03.
100-meter hurdles
1 Claire Fierro (Rapid City Stevens) 15.67 seconds.
300-meter hurdles
1 Anna Hoffman (Spearfish) 46.85 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 8 Hannah Killinger 49.81.
4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Central 50.86 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Cali Ewing, Hannah Killinger, Kyasia Jones, Sawyer Dennis) finished second in 51.06. Belle Fourche (Kailey Nowowiejski, Elinor Damberg, Tori Brill, Mataya Ward) finished third in 51.68.
4x200-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Sawyer Dennis, Charlotte Fjelstad, Cali Ewing, Avery Marler) 1 minute 47.54 seconds.
4x400-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Novali Dinkins, Iris Zylstra, Sawyer Dennis, Avery Marler) 4 minutes 4.35 seconds. Lead-Deadwood (Nikiah Black, Alyssa Ulvestad, Piper Rogers, Allison Mollman) finished sixth in 4:22.14. Belle Fourche (Kailey Nowowiejski, Hannah Kirksey, Jazlyn Olson, Reese Larson) finished seventh in 4:22.61.
4x800-meter relay
1 Chamberlain 10 minutes 8.47 seconds. Belle Fourche (Shaine Weishaar, Misty Drieling, Allison Hayes, Lily Nore) finished third in 10:37.37.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Spearfish (Adelyn Bouman, Reese Nida, Faith Hoffman, Peyton VanDeest) 4:23.79. Belle Fourche (Elinor Damberg, Tori Brill, Reese Larson, Shaine Weishaar) finished third in 4:37.04. Sturgis Brown (Kyasia Jones, Shea Irion, Keelin Dinkins, Lucy Hamer) finished fifth in 4:39.68. Lead-Deadwood (Nikiah Black, Allison Mollman, Clarissa Heisinger, Hallie Person) finished sixth in 4:44.37.
Shot put
1 Kayla Dilka (Rapid City Christian) 38 feet 0.75 inches.
Discus
1 Alice Sedlacek (Custer) 123 feet 2 inches.
Javelin
1 Brynn Nelson (Rapid City Stevens) 121 feet 4 inches. Spearfish: 4 Mia Durdall 98-0. Belle Fourche: 6 Sarah Juelfs 91-1, 8 Chloe Merjil 89-2.
High jump
1 Avery Kirk (Spearfish) 5 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 6 (tie) Danica Dschaak 4-6.
Pole vault
1 Ciana Stiefel (Custer) 11 feet 9 inches. Spearfish: 2 Gretchen Adamski 11-3, 3 Reese Nida 10-9, 4 Madeline Cross 10-9. Lead-Deadwood: 7 Piper Rogers 9-9.
Long jump
1 Reagan O’Neill (Bennett County) 16 feet 6.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Mataya Ward 16-1.50. Sturgis Brown: 3 Avery Marler 15-11.50, 5 Rachael Banks 15-5.75. Lead-Deadwood: 7 Jocelyn Dirksen 15-0.
Triple jump
1 Avery Kraus (Rapid City Stevens) 33 feet 4.50 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 Erin Shaw 31-9. Belle Fourche: 3 Katelyn Lee 31-8, 6 Dylan Stedillie 30-8.75. Spearfish: 5 Isabel Cross 30-10.
