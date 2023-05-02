Kaitlynn Sitzman (Pitcher, Spearfish girls’ JV softball): Sitzman was the winning pitcher of record for the first ever win in Spearfish High School softball history. In the seven innings she pitched, she had 7 strikeouts. She ended the week with a record of 1 win and 1 loss.

Piper Rogers (Lead-Deadwood track and field): Last week, Rogers participated in two meets raising her PR (Personal Record) both times. First by nine inches in Belle Fourche, then by a foot on Saturday in Sturgis, putting her new pole vault PR at 9’9”, currently tied for third in state Class A. She was also part of the girls’ 4x400-meter relay that dropped nine seconds off their time in Sturgis, and placed 6th.

Aidan Hedderman (Sturgis Brown track and field): Hedderman won the 110-meter hurdles at the Pierre Legion Relays on Monday, and followed that up with winning both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle races at the Black Hills Track Classic. He bested his own school record in the 110’s running 14.79.

