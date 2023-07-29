Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Grayson Cole of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, turned in the best score of his life — 92.5 points — to take the Bull Riding lead following Thursday’s second PRCA Rodeo performance at the Days of ’76 rodeo.
“Coming in, I knew he was going to kind of fit me. I didn’t know how rank he (the bull) was going to be,” Cole said in describing that ride.
Thursday marked Cole’s first time at the Days of ’76, but he visited the city a couple of years ago for a Professional Bull Riders event.
“I love just the whole cowboy scene of it,” Cole said in describing one of the things that brought him back here. The 23-year-old started riding bulls at age 7 and has competed professionally for three or four years.
Cole’s family did not compete in rodeo, but his mother always loved horses. The family took him to local rodeos, and he wanted to ride bulls ever since.
“I wanted to make good money and get on good bulls,” Cole said of his decision to turn pro. He added the sanctioning does not matter to him.
Cole most enjoys the feeling he gets after he steps off a bull after knowing he turned in a really good ride. The camaraderie is another appeal to him.
Travel expenses, and staying healthy, pose two of the biggest challenges for Cole. “The mental game is the biggest thing to it,” he said.
Cole has also competed recently in Wyoming and Colorado during the past week.
Cole said he is very aware of his surroundings when he is on a bull. He added he can hear certain things but is always listening for the whistle.
Damian Brennan of Injune, Australia, tied for the lead in Saddle Bronc Riding on Thursday by scoring 87.5 points. Thursday marked his first time on the bronc named Ruby Girl.
“It was one I wanted, so I was pretty happy to have it drawn,” Brennan said. He added Ruby Girl jumps really high and is fun to ride.
Brennan began riding broncs five years ago. He said he grew up riding horses and recalled the adrenaline rush he received as a youngster.
Winning money is what Brennan enjoys the most. He agreed that travel and staying healthy are two of the biggest challenges.
“It’s been going awesome,” Brennan said when asked about his Cowboy Christmas outings. The 24-year-old added he earned a top-three finish in Calgary and scored an 88-point ride in Spanish Forks, Utah.
Contractors, horses, and money brought Brennan back to Deadwood for a second time.
His next stops include a bronc match in Canada followed by stops in Medicine Hat (Alberta) and Mitchell, Nebraska.
Brennan’s score enabled him to tie fellow Australian Jake Finlay for the top spot.
“When your buddy can go in there and ride like that, it makes it more fun,” Brennan said.
Top-four leaders in each event after Thursday’s second performance follow.
Bareback Riding
1 Orin Larsen 85 points
2 (tie) Gauge McBride 80
2 (tie) Dean Thompson 80
4 Kody Lamb 79.50
Ladies’ Bronc Riding, Thursday
1 Meg Greski 73 points
2 Katie Coker 70
3 Josey Millard 68
4 Keeley Belanger 62
Ladies’ Bronc Riding, Wednesday
1 Ilona Bercx, 69 points
2 Allysa Spierings, 68
3 Emily Howkins, 66
4 Ky WalkingHawk, 60
Steer Wrestling, second go-round
1 Darnell Henderson 3.5 seconds
2 Jacob Talley 3.7
3 (tie) Rowdy Parrott 3.8
3 (tie) Will Lummus 3.8
3 (tie) Dirk Tavenner 3.8
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 (tie) Jake Finlay 87.5 points
1 (tie) Damian Brennan 87.5
3 Lefty Holman 85.5
4 Ty Manke 84.5
Tie Down Roping, second go-round
1 King Pickett 7.9 seconds
2 Riley Webb 8.1
3 Matt Peters 8.3
4 Chet Weitz 8.5
Team Roping, second go-round
1 Jake Orman and Corey Hendrick 3.8 seconds
2 Clint Summers and Jake Long 4.0
3 (tie) Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin 4.5
3 (tie) Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp 4.5
Barrel Racing
1 Jessica Routier 17.59 seconds
2 Cindy Smith 17.80
3 Kayla Costa 17.81
4 Laura Motes 17.91
Bull Riding
1 Grayson Cole 92.50 points
2 Chance Schott 89
3 Jordan Hansen 86
4 Tyler Ray Taylor 85
Two PRCA performances will end the rodeo on Saturday. The first performance starts at 1:30 p.m., with the second performance set for 7 p.m.
