Tyler Pearson of Atoka, Oklahoma, works to quickly bring down the steer during steer wrestling slack Tuesday morning at the Days of ’76 rodeo in Deadwood. He recorded a time of 3.7 seconds. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
Tyler Pearson of Atoka, Oklahoma, works to quickly bring down the steer during steer wrestling slack Tuesday morning at the Days of ’76 rodeo in Deadwood. He recorded a time of 3.7 seconds. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
DEADWOOD — Tyler Pearson recorded a 3.7-second time in steer wrestling slack Tuesday at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds. The rider from Atoka, Oklahoma, received congratulatory hand slaps from a few of his fellow competitors inside the arena shortly after his effort.
“The horse worked great; it was good,” Pearson said in reviewing his run. “Good steer: it was fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.