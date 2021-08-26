PBR’s Premier Tour makes inaugural visit to Historic Deadwood

DEADWOOD — For the very first time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast (UTB) premier series will buck into historic Deadwood, Sept. 25-26, at the Days of ‘76, rodeo grounds.
This PBR event providing a vivid western backdrop to a pivotal 2021 PBR season second-half event, in the most notable Wild West town in rural America.
Bull riding fans will get to see the ultimate level of competition between the world’s top bull riding athletes and the rankest bucking bulls in the business at one of the most historic arenas in the nation during the two-day PBR Monster Energy Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, on The intense bull riding action at the PBR Monster Energy Invitational begins at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and may be purchased at blackhillsvacations.com, pbr.com, or by phone with PBR Customer Service at (800) 732-1727.
While this is Deadwood’s first UTB event, the iconic western city has been home to the Touring Pro Division’s Deadwood PBR, presented by Libby Productions for six consecutive years.
Hailed as one of the most anticipated bull riding event of the summer, the annual June event was voted as the 2020 season’s “Sanctioned Event of the Year.”
From the bucking chutes at the picturesque outdoor arena to the staged gunslinging outlaw-actor reenactments of days gone by in the streets of town, Deadwood is a mecca for all things cowboy.
Just like the miners that arrived in the 1870’s the PBR’s top riders will also look to strike gold in the northern Black Hills as the season rolls to a close.
On a weekend where PBR’s UTB tour had originally planned to compete at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and had to cancel for logistical reasons, fans will see a homestretch event in one of the most compelling seasons in PBR history as reigning PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme battles it out for a rare repeat title with 2018 World Champion Kaique Pacheco, 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis, surging Brazilian Dener Barbosa and his veteran countryman Joao Ricardo Vieira, who make up the current Top 5 and are all expected to compete in Deadwood.
As the No. 1-ranked rider in the world thus far in 2021, Leme is leading No. 2 rider Pacheco by 519.5 points, and is mounting a record-setting season, including establishing the all-time league mark for 90-point rides in a season, in a quest for a second consecutive PBR World title.
Should Leme repeat as the league’s World Champion, he would join three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves as the only riders to win the coveted gold buckle in back-to-back seasons. Alves won his first two titles in 2011 and 2012.
