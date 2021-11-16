Paul Wehrung and Emma Walker are BH Gold Swimmers of the Week

SPEARFISH — Paul Wehrung and Emma Walker are the Black Hills Gold Swimmers of the Week for Nov. 8-12.
Paul is the son of Kim and Jeff Wehrung and has been a Gold Swimmer since 2014. He is now a member of the senior practice group,
Wehrung is a team leader with great work ethic, near perfect practice attendance and he has a positive attitude for whatever is asked of him.
Wehrung generally competes in distance events and freestyle sprints.
Away from the pool, he continues his leadership at home helping with his six younger siblings, and when he finds a quiet moment enjoys reading.
Emma Walker is the 10-year-old daughter of Doug and Kelsey Walker. She has two younger brothers and a sister. She has been swimming for three years and works hard at practice, calmly tackling what is asked of her.
Her biggest challenge is breaststroke and she has made great strides in that stroke already this season.
When she’s not swimming, Walker is a fantastic piano player and enjoys riding side-by-side and a good soak in the hot tub.
Congrats Paul Wehrung and Emma Walker and thank you for your hard work.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.