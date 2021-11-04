Parker Louks to lead Spearfish Post 164 varsity Legion team

SPEARFISH — Parker Louks will coach the Spearfish Post 164 varsity Legion baseball team starting next season. He succeeds Isaac Taylor, who guided the program for two seasons before moving to North Dakota.
Many things factored into this decision for Louks, who served as a varsity assistant this season. He also was an assistant coach for the 14-year-old Teener team in 2019 before spending the last two years as the Spearfish Teeners’ head coach.
“It’s just a way for me to give back to my own program that I grew up in,” Louks said. “I feel like I’m ready for this responsibility.”
Louks played in the Teeners’ program for one year before moving to the junior varsity Legion and then to the varsity. His total time on the varsity was four years.
The squad reached state tournaments during Louks’ playing days. He wants for the current players to experience opportunities like that.
“My Legion career; that was the best four years of my life,” Louks said. “I want to be able to make it that amazing for these kids as well.”
Louks said coaching younger players requires more patience than is needed for older players. He added he learned a lot about himself during that process.
“These are kids. You can’t expect them to know everything,” Louks said.
He also had to manage two coaches and make a lot of calls as head coach.
Louks has a hugely significant advantage as compared to others.
“I know every kid in this program,” Louks said. “I’ve coached almost every kid in this program. They know me; they trust me, and they respect me.”
Louks said playing baseball directly correlates to life. A person will fail, he added, and the response to that failure is what counts.
“At the end of the day, baseball is teaching you how to be a good person,” Louks said. “Once you’re thrown out there, you’re going to fail; you’re going to get down. Life’s going to come right at you; it’s how to respond.”
Winning is important, according to Louks, but how a team wins is what counts. He pointed to character and hard work as keys.
Louks credited Taylor for teaching how to manage and get the best out of players.
“There is a ton of talent on this team,” Louks said in describing the Spearfish roster.
“I’m looking forward to being able to try to put that together, put people in the right spots, so that we are successful, that we do some things, and that these kids have a great time.”
