Padriac McMeel named BHSU athletic director

SPEARFISH — Padriac McMeel has been named Athletic Director at Black Hills State University.
McMeel replaces Jhett Albers who is retiring this year after more than 20 years at Black Hills State, including 15 years as athletic director.
“I am honored and humbled to join the Black Hills State University family as the director of athletics. I want to thank Dr. (Laurie S. ) Nichols, the AD Search Committee, coaches, administrators, donors and especially the student-athletes for their confidence in me serving in this role,” McMeel said. “A tremendous history and foundation has been laid in Black Hills State University athletics, and look forward to arriving in Spearfish to help take BHSU athletics to the next level.”
McMeel, who is currently associate vice chancellor and director of athletics at the University of Arkansas, in Monticello, Arkansas, and he will begin his duties at Black Hills State on June 22.
McMeel successfully oversees the day-to-day operations of the UAM department of athletics, as well as facilities management.
McMeel has greatly enhanced scholarship funds since he joined the UAM staff in 2018.
His responsibilities included financial management, marketing and community partnerships along with collaborations, and he was also involved with the university’s strategic planning.
Black Hills State University President Laurie S. Nichols said that the Yellow Jacket athletics department is gaining a leader who will build on a tradition of excellence while he continues to move the athletic department forward, creating an enhanced experience for student athletes and fans.
“I welcome our new athletic director Padriac McMeel to Black Hills State University,” Nichols said. “His experience and leadership will bring excitement and support for Yellow Jacket athletics.”
Previously McMeel served as the deputy director of athletics at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., as well as serving as the interim AD for nine months. He also was assistant athletic director at Kennesaw State University in Georgia and Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
McMeel earned a master’s degree in physical education, in athletic administration, and a bachelor’s degree in sports studies from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
