SPEARFISH — Stephanie Ornelas has submitted her resignation as Spearfish High School Activities Director (AD).The Spearfish School District's board meeting agenda for Monday, Feb. 13, includes a consent agenda item to consider this resignation. It would take effect on June 30.Ornelas served as the Spearfish AD for five years, having come from Custer for the 2018-19 school year.She declined comment when contacted on Friday afternoon.
