‘One through 14:’ South Dakota’s depth shows in Little League World Series shutout

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — South Dakota beat Oregon 3-0 on Monday in its second game of the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to Monday due to inclement weather.
The Sioux Falls Little League team improves to 2-0 in the tournament, becoming the first team from the Midwest region to win consecutive games at the Little League World Series. They will play next at 3 p.m. Wednesday against California. The game will be televised on ESPN.
What was a defensive show from both teams turned into the Gavin Weir show once again when he slammed a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
His teammates sprinted out of the dugout as soon as the ball went over the fence, a swam of red and gray jumping up and down to welcome him as he rounded the bases behind Kye Carlson and Boston Bryant and brought the score to 3-0.
Maddux Munson was the starting pitcher for South Dakota. He was efficient, throwing only 77 pitches and striking out four batters across six innings.
Oregon ace Chase Kelly pitched four innings and struck out three before Ben Robertson stepped in to close out the game.
The real highlight of the game, however, might have been the Sioux Falls Little League infield.
Second basemen Cason Medigar and first baseman Hayden Gorsett combined to make a dangerous defensive duo. Gorsett recorded 12 putouts on 12 total chances, while Medigar grounded and transferred nearly every ball that connected with an Oregon bat.
After Weir combined to throw a no-hitter in the team’s first game, the infield finally had their chance to shine on the Little League World Series stage.
“That was the thing that I really addressed in our postgame speech to the kids, was you know, finally the world got to see how good that infield is,” Manager Mike Gorsett said. “And that’s what we wanted... We’re going to pitch to contact, eliminate the walks, and let the defense carry us.”
Both teams battled back and forth defensively. In the third inning, three consecutive putouts from Gorsett sent Oregon back to the dugout. Boston Bryant then doubled on a hit out to centerfield in the next inning and stole third, but Kelly followed up with a strikeout on the very next pitch.
What put South Dakota ahead, though, is the depth of the team; as much as it may seem, no one player is the true star of the show.
Between the infield, pitching and batters, it was hard to pinpoint what truly fueled Monday’s win.
Every time Oregon had a hit, threw a strike or started to gain any momentum, it was a new player who stepped up to stop it. For example, after a first inning that left two South Dakota players stranded on the bases without a hit, the first of the team’s six hits came from Gunnar Alfson, a player who has otherwise not received a ton of attention in this tournament.
Gorsett said he originally received pushback for carrying 14 guys on the roster, but he is just as confident in decision now because every player has proved to bring something to the table.
“I have just so much belief in one through 14. Again, coming into tonight it was our guys that came in off the bench that got the hit, that got the hit by pitch, you know, that really led to us getting to the point where we’re bringing the pitch count up,” Gorsett said. “Whoever you want to call our 14th guy, he’s just as good as our starters, they just produce it time and time again.”
