One more Spearfish Sasquatch column

OPINION — Who is ready for one final column on the Spearfish Sasquatch?
A recent column ran some numbers on the Sasquatch’s historic season, which was by far its best as an Expedition League team. One of the addressed topics was the number of top-five finishes Sasquatch players had in the season rankings.
This column will address where Spearfish efforts rank in the league’s all-time records. I compiled the top-four numbers in 22 individual and team categories.
As that previous column stated, Charles McAdoo’s 81 runs batted in is the league’s all-time, single-season record.
McAdoo also scored 73 runs, laced 22 doubles, and belted seven triples in 2021. All three of those marks are second on the all-time list, with the doubles mark tying him with teammate Ben Parker.
An 86-hit season for McAdoo tied him for third all-time.
Spearfish forged a 23-11 record during the 2021 season’s second half. That is good for second on the all-time list, behind only Western Nebraska’s 26-7 mark of 2019.
Souris Valley’s Bryson Ford set what may be an untouchable record. He pounded out 99 hits during the 2019 campaign — and did so in only 61 games.
Very few Expedition League players compete for more than one season. A player named Ronnie McBride was a prominent exception.
McBride led the league in stolen bases twice. His 46-steal tally for Canyon County this season was first all time. A 40-steal effort for Fremont in 2020 is good for fourth on the all-time list.
Here are the other all-time records. They come from the Expedition League website, which mentions a couple of minimum requirements.
Batting average marks are based on a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per game. Pitching records for earned run average, saves, and other categories are based on a minimum of 0.8 inning per team game.
Batting average: .458, EJ Ranel, Souris Valley, 2018
Runs: 76, Bryson Ford, Souris Valley, 2019
Doubles: 24, Chauncey Callier, Souris Valley, 2019
Triples: 10, Bryson Ford, Souris Valley, 2019
Home runs: 20, EJ Ranel, Souris Valley, 2018
Pitching wins: 9, by three players
Saves: 2, by four players
Strikeouts: 91, Ty Bothwell, Western Nebraska, 2019
Fewest hits allowed: 20, Ethan Skuija, Pierre, 2020
Fewest walks allowed: 6, by two players
Earned run average: 1.25, Ethan Skuija, Pierre, 2020
Fewest runs allowed: 11, Joel Colledge, Badlands, 2020
Best regular-season record: 47-14, Western Nebraska, 2019
Worst regular-season record: 12-52, Wheat City, 2019
Best first-half record: 23-8, Western Nebraska, 2021
Worst first-half record: 6-23, Wheat City, 2019
Worst second-half record: 6-29, Wheat City, 2019
Most championships: 1, by four teams
