Olympics Latest: US women’s soccer wins bronze medal

TOKYO (AP) —Although the color of their medal wasn’t what they wanted, the mettle of the team came through in the end.
The United States salvaged a rocky tournament by winning bronze in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scored two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia after opening the Tokyo Games with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden.
“It’s very satisfying. I think we all realized we didn’t play the best this entire tournament,” U.S. captain Becky Sauerbrunn said. “So to have the response that we did after a very disappointing semifinal, to show the USA mentality and the resiliency, to put the performance in that we wanted to be playing the entire time, and to finally find it in a game like that — very satisfying.”
The loss spoiled the Australians’ first-ever trip to the medal round at the Olympics. No Australian soccer team, men or women, has ever won a medal.
The Matildas were the underdogs against the United States, the top-ranked team in the world and the defending World Cup champions who came to Japan vying for gold. But the Americans struggled at times, including in a 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals. The Canadians hadn’t defeated their North American counterparts since 2001.
Lloyd made her 312th appearance for the national team in the match, passing Christie Rampone for second on the all-time list. Kristine Lilly leads the career appearances list with 354.
Lloyd is 39 and likely playing in her last major tournament. When she was replaced in the 81st minute, teammates ran over to offer handshakes and high-fives, and the bench gave her a standing ovation.
Lloyd said afterward that she had not made a decision about her future just yet.
Caitlin Foord kept the Australians in the game with a goal in the 54th minute before Emily Gielnik scored to narrow it further in the 90th, but ultimately the Matildas couldn’t make up the difference.
Kerr sat alone on the field for a long time after the final whistle.
“Being so close and really taking it to one of the top teams in the world, and out-playing them at times and getting so close to scoring in certain moments, it just feels like we were right there and it’s been snatched from us,” Australia defender Steph Catley said. “It’s definitely tough to take.”
The Australians had already met the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, holding the Americans to a scoreless draw in the final game of the group stage. Australia was also the only team in the group to score on the Swedes, who are headed for the gold medal match Friday against Canada.
The U.S. team’s tournament-opening loss to to Sweden snapped a 44-match unbeaten streak. After a rebound victory over New Zealand came the scoreless draw with Australia. In the quarterfinals, the U.S. got past the Netherlands inn a penalty shootout.
But they were thwarted in a quest to become the first team to win an Olympics after a World Cup title by their Canadian rivals. Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute for the game’s lone goal.
The players said Thursday they had a team meeting after the loss to Canada.
“I felt like we just had a good vibe going into the game. We’ve done, as you can imagine, lots of talking and meetings and hashing it all out and doing the autopsy,” Rapinoe said. “But I felt like we just got to a good place.”
The United States has reached the gold medal match at the Olympics five times. The Americans have four gold medals, more than any other team since women’s soccer became an Olympic sport in 1996.
But it is the second Olympics they have failed to reach the gold medal match.
They were beaten by Sweden in the quarterfinals five years ago in Brazil.
Japan beat South Korea 5-2 in baseball
(AP) — Tetsuto Yamada hit a tiebreaking, three-run double off the top of the 16-foot wall in left-center in the eighth inning, and Japan beat South Korea 5-2 to earn a spot in the gold medal baseball game.
Go Woo-suk nearly was out of the inning with one runner on when Kensuke Kondoh hit a one-out grounder to first baseman Oh Jae-il, who threw to second. Go took the return throw from shortstop Oh Ji-hwan but couldn’t get his foot on first to complete a double play, a call upheld by video review. Korea had claimed Kondoh took a turn toward second and was tagged.
After a wild pitch, an intentional walk to Munetaka Murakami and a walk to Takuya Kai, Yamada hit his second double of the game.
Baseball-mad Japan is pursuing its first Olympic gold in the tournament held primarily in Yokohama.
South Korea will play a semifinal against the U.S. on Thursday. The winner advances to face Japan for gold on Saturday.
