SPEARFISH — Each entrant in the Leading Ladies Marathon brings various running backgrounds and experience levels to Spearfish.
Some are in their first year of running. Others like Valeria Curtis of Minot, N.D., boast more extensive experience like, in her case, competing at the Olympic Trials last February.
Curtis ran the Spearfish event for the first time Sunday morning and won the 13.1-mile half marathon in a personal record of 1 hour, 14 minutes and 56 seconds. It eclipsed her former record by roughly three minutes.
“It was really fast with lots of downhill,” the 33-year-old Curtis said in describing the Spearfish Canyon course. “Even the end was fairly flat; it was a beautiful course.”
One of the things bringing Curtis to Spearfish was likely what guided many other out-of-state runners here.
“A lot of races had canceled (because of COVID-19, and I was supposed to run a race in Fargo next weekend,” Curtis said. After that race canceled, she sought races in the neighboring states and discovered this one.
“I know it’s a little different this year, but I had never run in an all-woman race. That was kind of exciting,” Curtis said.
The Leading Ladies Marathon is an all-women event. However, men were allowed this year since so many races were canceled.
She expressed her gratitude to the race organizers for continuing with this effort, saying it means a lot to the running community. “It’s crushing when races get canceled,” she said.
Curtis described Spearfish as a personal-record course, and she was able to meet that goal. She said she did not know how her legs would respond to the environment.
“So much downhill impacts different muscles in your legs: your quads, especially,” Curtis said. “I was a little nervous about leg cramps or not being familiar with the pounding.”
Curtis said her legs are strong, and her body responded quite well.
“It was the race of a lifetime,” Curtis said of the Olympic trials. “It was amazing being surrounded by the best runners in the country.”
Curtis was one of two North Dakota runners at the 450-runner trials. She placed 168th and said she was simply honored to be there.
She had run a 26.2-mile full marathon in early 2020 before the pandemic started.
“Luckily in North Dakota, we haven’t been hit too hard,” Curtis said. “All the big races were canceled but, in our little town of Minot, we’ve had a couple of small races.”
Curtis regarded this marathon as the highlight of her racing season thus far.
She planned to enter the Spearfish race three weeks ago after the Fargo event canceled. Her training continued as though she were training for Fargo.
Curtis has run competitively for most of her adult life. She describes herself as more of a recreation runner, since she has two children and her husband is in the Air Force.
“Over the last four years, I’ve gotten more and more competitive,” Curtis said. “I’ve made really big jumps in fitness.” Her first half-marathon time in Fargo was 1 hour 25 minutes.
Curtis enjoyed running as a young girl in Utah and joined the middle school track team. She earned elite status in high school and ran at Southern Utah University for one year before burnout set in.
She transferred to another school and became more of a recreational runner. Running is something she enjoys doing to stay in shape.
“I enjoy the community and the culture,” Curtis said in describing running’s appeal to her. “Runners are some of the best people you’ll ever meet.”
She described an environment in which everyone cheers on everyone else and has a good day.
“To me, it’s about getting the best out of myself,” Curtis said.
Her biggest challenge centers on finding a balance among running, raising a family, and working as a substitute teacher. She said North Dakota is not the easiest place to train, especially from November to April.
No major running milestones are on Curtis’ immediate horizon. She said she would like to qualify for the Olympic Trials again when that window opens in 18 months.
Her personal record in the 26.2-mile marathon is 2 hours 42 minutes. She said she would like to get that time under 2:40, possibly in the 2:30s range.
