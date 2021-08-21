Olympian Paige McPherson honored in Sturgis

STURGIS — Paige McPherson, the only United States woman to compete in three Olympic games in taekwondo was honored at the Load America on Thursday in Sturgis. The meet and greet drew a large crowd that listened to her share her story about the Olympic journey.
McPherson took fourth place in the women’s 67 kg. class at the games in Tokyo, and previously won a bronze medal in 2012 and finished 11th in 2016.
McPherson was asked if she would compete again in three years in Paris. “I actually said in 2012 when I won the bronze medal that I was done, and then all of a sudden I stuck around and was fortunate enough to qualify for Rio, but this time it was really a challenging one,” she said. McPherson, talked about being an older athlete, and for the past four years she has been injured the entire time, with surgery on her knee and ankle, and back. “God was good, and I was able to persevere and make it to Tokyo. Paris is just three years away; however I felt the wear and tear of the last 12 years, so I would like to spend time and give back to the community and other athletes that have aspirations to be an Olympian.”
McPherson talked about some of her future plans. “I honestly have learned that the Tokyo Olympics games are not the end of the road for me, I still have a lot of passion and aspirations outside of sports. I was fortunate when I was injured to figure out that that I would love to be a physical therapist, and that is something I am thinking about or even sports performance, sticking with sports in general.”
Mark Carstensen, Sturgis mayor, presented McPherson with a proclamation making Aug. 19, Paige McPherson day in Sturgis.
The event continued with McPherson signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.
