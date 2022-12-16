OPINION — As a growing boy, his time of year was a struggle at my home.
Not so much that I worried about a certain gift or my parents’ ability to provide the newest and shiniest toy.
Rather, it was my inquisitive nature and love for my mother’s Christmas cookies and chocolates that caused all of the trouble.
No matter how often I was told, I could not keep myself away from the deepfreeze where they were all neatly laid out in mother’s Tupperware, stacks divided by sheets of wax paper so that she could get more in each container.
My youthful logic assumed that if I ate an entire layer that she was less likely to notice. If you opened the lid and a few were visibly missing, then there would be trouble, but if I ate every visible piece and then removed the paper barrier, she might fault her own memory as to how deep she had stacked them in the first place.
Each Christmas now, my lovely sister Donna in Kalamazoo, Michigan sends a collection of Mom’s treats that she whips up in her own kitchen.
I ask my wife to hide them so that they might last more than a long weekend.
A few days off for blizzards just about spell their doom now that we live in a smaller home with fewer cupboards to look through.
Someday I hope to grow up and turn away from the savory truffles and chocolate covered peanut butter balls, but for now they serve to bring mom back into my house each year as I open the container and savor her memory.
In an attempt to have her masterworks survive until Christmas day, Momma became increasingly sneaky.
If I was having trouble snooping them out and asked for a small hint, she might have replied with, “Nunya,” as in None of Your Business.
The herd of 30 antelope that have been making my hayfields their home for the last few days prior to the storm seemed to be telling me the same thing.
There had been none here since early October and never this many all summer.
At most we had seen a dozen.
The herd refused to leave the field and would nervously pace from one end to the other, seemingly unwilling to leave the nutritious alfalfa behind.
I was suspicious that a threatening storm might have been in the works, and this valley has been a historic wintering ground for long before Europeans arrived.
I don’t think that the animals were very interested in warning the same hunters which had been thinning their numbers only a few weeks ago.
They were still obviously spooky that the season had not entirely ended and the most anxious among them would throw their heads up anytime a vehicle made an approach.
The snow fence I was putting up had been several years in storage.
The bright orange plastic meshing might have reminded them of the vests worn by hunters, but their curiosity got the best of them, and they stayed around just long enough to ensure I had no fatal attractions to any of their number.
The grouse and geese have also been gorging, descending in flocks in an attempt to fatten themselves in preparation for the wind and the cold that they seem much more certain of than our sometimes-whimsical weather professionals.
School was called off today and a quick trip to town proved that the closer to the timber that you live, the greater the price you will have to pay in accumulated moisture.
The deer, elk, and antelope have an inherited knowledge that assures them that the foothills are the place to be in order to survive one of our traditional blizzards.
A few of the generational ranch families in the area have been hoping for a more traditional winter with wind and drifts that discourage the fair-weather newcomers that living in the Dakotas is serious business.
If we get a foot or more of accumulations here on the prairie’s edge, it will encourage the normal winter migration of wildlife down from the high country and bring with them a few more of the mountain lions that stalk them.
It is less than two weeks until the start of the Black Hills’ lion season and it appears there might be good snow for tracking.
If you ask me where there might be a big one… I imagine I’ll say nunya.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996
