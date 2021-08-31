Numbers define historic Sasquatch season

OPINION — The Spearfish Sasquatch enjoyed its best-ever Expedition League baseball season in 2021. It was historic on so many levels.
Spearfish forged an overall record of 44-20; its first-ever winning season.
The Sasquatch captured its first division title by winning the second-half Clark Division championship at 23-11.
Spearfish reached the divisional playoff for the first time and defeated Western Nebraska two games to zero.
For the record, the score of the Sasquatch’s first-ever playoff win was 2-0.
The Sasquatch reached the league championship series for the first time and fell to Souris Valley two games to zero.
According to the league website, the attendance for the Souris Valley-Spearfish playoff (game 1 of the final) was 725. This marked the first time the Sasquatch had surpassed the 700 mark for single-game attendance, based on my memory.
The Sasquatch averaged 430 fans per home game this season, according to the Expedition League website.
This was the first time Spearfish averaged better than 400 fans per game over a whole campaign.
Basic numbers tell only a part of the historic season the Sasquatch enjoyed.
Two players — Charles McAdoo and Ben Parker — earned top-five status in six statistical categories apiece for a team record.
McAdoo led or tied for the league lead in five — that’s right — five statistical categories. He collected 86 hits, drove in 81 runs for the alltime single-season league record, scored 73 runs, tied Parker for first place in doubles with 22, and belted a league-best seven triples.
That was not all for McAdoo in 2021. His eight home runs tied him for fifth place in that category.
Parker also finished second in runs batted in with 63, tied for second in triples with six, placed third in hits with 80, finished third in runs scored with 61, and finished fifth in batting average at .386.
Theo Hardy also reached top-five status for Spearfish in 2021. He scored 60 runs to tie for fourth in that category.
Dylan Schneider was the lone Sasquatch player to lead the league in a statistical category before this season. He allowed the fewest walks (13) among eligible pitchers in 2018. An “eligible pitcher” worked a minimum of 0.8 innings per team game.
Spearfish pitcher Nico Saldias earned seven victories in 2021. That tied him for third place in this category.
Five other Sasquatch players had earned top-five status in the league’s statistical categories before this season.
Pitcher Riley McSherry recorded one save, tying him for third in 2018. Teammate Steven Dennis allowed 57 hits: fifth best among eligible pitchers that season.
Z Westley and Josue Rangel finished in the top five in stolen bases for the 2019 season.
Westley’s 37 thefts placed him second in the league. Rangel stole 30 bases to tie two others for third place.
Spearfish native Jaxon Rosencranz laced four triples for the Sasquatch in 2019.
That was good for a fifth-place tie.
I will be perfectly honest.
When the Expedition League started in 2018, I regarded it as simply another item I had to cover for the paper.
I did not think I could truly relax and be able to do things effectively.
In time, however, I came to enjoy the games a bit more than I thought I would. That appeal grew a bit more in 2019.
Cancelation of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 was very disappointing. However, I will never fault the local decision to do so.
I really looked forward to 2021 and enjoyed everything about it.
Each of the Sasquatch’s three teams has had one player who, for whatever reason, I enjoyed watching above all else.
My list starts with infielder Charley Hesse in 2018 and fellow infielder Rangel in 2019. McAdoo was on my list for this season.
I chatted with McAdoo after a game in which he hit two home runs and specifically asked him about his role on the team.
He said it was to come in and hit the ball hard.
Mission accomplished, and then some.
Fans are a large part of what makes endeavors like the Sasquatch work.
My gratitude goes out to those who attended games, and I hope to see you continue to come out and support the team.
Thank you also to all the players and coaches for making Spearfish part of your summer.
I wish you all the best in your futures.
