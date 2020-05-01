Nostalgia resides in past sports pages

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from April 29 through May 3, in five-year intervals, between five and 30 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Numerous area athletes earned top honors at the Northern Hills Qualifier track meet. Lead-Deadwood’s Maddisen Larsen won the girls’ 800- and 1600-meter run events, with Newell’s Garrett Boylan winning the boys’ discus and shot put events.
Northern Hills Qualifier track meet winners from Belle Fourche were Shayla Howell (girls’ 400-meter dash), Tevin Gomez (boys’ 800 run), boys’ 4x800 relay, girls’ 4x800 relay, and girls’ sprint medley relay.
Other Lead-Deadwood champions at the Northern Hills Qualifier were Miranda Gallagher (girls’ long jump), Jade Derby (girls’ triple jump), Jett Rogers (boys’ pole vault), and the boys’ sprint medley relay.
Northern Hills Qualifier winners from Sturgis were Klara Lyon (girls’ pole vault), Samuel Fjelstad (boys’ 400-meter dash), and Alex Permann (boys’ 300 hurdles).
Lead-Deadwood defeated Hot Springs 13-3 in a high school baseball game. Reilly Andresen allowed seven hits and earned the complete-game pitching victory. Colt Bradley collected three hits for the Golddiggers.
Ten years ago (2010)
Black Hills State University swept a softball doubleheader with Western Nebraska Community College. The Yellow Jackets won the first game 8-0 and dropped the second contest 10-1. Katie Wagner allowed only two hits and hit a home run in the first game; Aleishia Giesey scored four runs and added four hits.
Spearfish’s Gavin Cordell set a school and Howard Wood Dakota Relays track meet record in the boys’ triple jump. His best effort covered 46 feet 5 inches.
Belle Fourche’s Kayla Olson recently completed a fitness goal by swimming 100 laps throughout the year. This was part of a Camp Oasis “Fit Kids” after-school program.
Fifteen years ago (2005)
Spearfish defeated Sturgis 8-1 in a varsity boys’ tennis dual. Brent Swisher, Pat Hurst, Dan Terveen, Paul Brimm, and Jess Weaver posted singles wins for the Spartans.
Weather cut short the Black Hills Track Classic in Sturgis. Spearfish’s Jordan Boke provisionally qualified for state in the girls’ 100-meter dash.
Lead-Deadwood defeated Hot Springs 194-247 in a varsity girls’ golf dual. Golddigger Tara Hofer fired a nine-hole 41 for medalist honors.
Twenty years ago (2000)
Spearfish senior Mike Goodrich signed a letter of intent to play football at Chadron State College.
Lead-Deadwood’s varsity girls’ golf team claimed top honors at the Custer Invitational. Brittnay Hofer of the Golddiggers shot an 18-hole 90 for medalist honors.
Les Schroeder was hired as the head coach of the Spearfish varsity girls’ basketball team.
Twenty-five years ago (1995)
Lead’s Jen Berry earned medalist honors in a varsity girls’ golf dual against Rapid City Stevens. She shot a 40 for nine holes, but Stevens emerged with a 178-189 win.
Black Hills State University’s varsity football team defeated the Yellow Jackets’ alumni squad 35-20 in the 13th meeting between the teams. Boyd Lium threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to pace the varsity team. The alumni squad received two touchdown passes from Marv Mirich.
Mike Ryan and Travis Thorn of Black Hills State earned top honors at the Colorado State University open track meet. Ryan’s title came in the men’s 1500-meter run; Thorn emerged victorious from the men’s long jump event.
Thirty years ago (1990)
From the Queen City Mail: Sturgis’ Annie Deaver set a state record at the Black Hills Track Classic in Sturgis. She recorded a throw of 46 feet 0.75 inch in the girls’ shot put.
The Black Hills State University lift-a-thon raised almost $7,000. Proceeds were split between the school’s athletic programs and the Green and Gold Booster Club. Booster club member Todd Carlson raised $1,113.75 in pledges. Football player Sean Walker’s pledge-raising efforts yielded $1,100.25.
