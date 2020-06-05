No Spearfish Sasquatch in 2020

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch will sit out the Expedition League baseball season set to begin June 26.
“Ultimately, it boiled down to the fact that we weren’t willing to risk the health and safety of our players, coaches, interns, employees, host families, and fan base,” Sasquatch co-owner and general manager Eric Schmidt said Thursday.
Schmidt added the decision was not easy to make and was not taken lightly.
Spearfish is one of four Expedition League teams that will not play in 2020. The others are the Casper Horseheads, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, and the first-year Sioux Falls Sunfish.
“All four teams sitting out did not make the decision not to play,” Expedition League President Steve Wagner said. “That decision was really made on behalf on the teams by the local officials.”
Wagner said innumerable conference calls, emails, meetings, and communication with local entities marked the last 2 1/2 to three months.
He interacted regularly with city leaders at every league site as well as owners, general managers, and officials from the circuit’s 10 teams.
Decisions on who would compete in 2020 were based solely on what each local governmental entity was allowing, Wagner said.
Factors centered on how many fans a team could host at a game in light of current city restrictions.
As an example, Pierre is the only South Dakota-based team that will play this summer. Wagner said local guidelines for Pierre are far different from those in Spearfish or Sioux Falls.
Players and coaches from those teams will be made available to the other six squads, according to Wagner.
Third-season play in the wood-bat circuit was originally scheduled to start May 26. That was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that started in mid-March.
“We always knew there was a possibility we wouldn’t play,” Schmidt said. “We were very, very positive in thinking that we would, really up until the last week.”
Each team decided individually whether or not to take the field this year. Schmidt said COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines in those cities also played a role.
When asked if the local team plans to return for the 2021 season, Schmidt said, “We’re not going anywhere.
“It’s a bump in the road, but it’s certainly not the end of the Spearfish Sasquatch.”
Thirty-three players and three coaches agreed to come to Spearfish for this season. The team reached out to them before the news broke.
“Definitely, it was a crushing conversation to have with each and every one of them,” Schmidt said.
The team is working with those who pre-purchased season tickets with respect to refunds.
Schmidt said the Sasquatch has no plans to lie dormant until 2021.
“We’re definitely going to stay active and involved in the community,” Schmidt said in describing the Sasquatch organization’s immediate plans. He added they are considering events that do not necessarily involve bringing 500 people to the ballpark.
The Badlands Big Sticks, Pierre Trappers, and Souris Valley SabreDogs will comprise the Lewis Division this season. Clark Division teams are the Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, and Western Nebraska Pioneers.
Those six teams will play a 52-game regular season that ends Aug. 19. Two division winners will square off in a best-of-three championship series set for Aug. 21-23.
Badlands defeated Western Nebraska to win the 2019 championship. Western Nebraska claimed the first league crown, in 2018.
Wagner said the four teams sitting out will be back for the 2021 campaign.
Casper was to host the All-Star Extravaganza on July 20-21, but that has been moved to the 2021 season.
Wagner said aims are to have a great fan experience and enable the owners to run the for-profit teams profitably as small businesses.
“Those were excruciating decisions to make,” Wagner said.
The league decided last weekend to open the season on June 26. Wagner said that date was decided because players need four weeks to make a decision and get ready for a campaign.
“We saw things really loosen up nicely as far as any potential restrictions for social distancing in a lot of our cities,” Wagner said in explaining that date.
What if only four or five teams had decided to move forward for 2020? Wagner said a season would go on if it made sense; alternate plans included a tentative four-team schedule.
“We can’t wait to get back to Spearfish for the 2021 season,” Wagner said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.