No Spearfish Sasquatch in 2020

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.