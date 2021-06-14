No Legion baseball in Lead-Deadwood

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood is not fielding a varsity Legion baseball team this season.
Bob Nelson coached the Golddiggers’ high school team during the most recent season. He said a lack of numbers in that age group is the reason for there not being a varsity squad in 2021.
Rosters for varsity Legion teams feature players between 16 and 19 years of age.
