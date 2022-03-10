No. 22 BHSU set to face Dallas Baptist Saturday

SPEARFISH — No. 3 seeded Black Hills State University's men's basketball will be playing in its first NCAA Tournament game Saturday as the Yellow Jackets face No. 6-seeded Dallas Baptist University in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament, Saturday morning, in Lubbock, Texas.
Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. MST.
After winning its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament title, and its second regular season conference title, they made their first top-25 appearance in a national poll, coming it at No. 22 in the NABC (National Basketball Association, of Coaches) Poll.
Dallas Baptist University is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament, entering its fifth-straight appearance at the event.The Patriots have a solid, yet offense, averaging 73 points per game and shooting at a 46.4 percent clip from the field.
Their defense has been the strength of this team, ranking first in the Lone Star Conference with 15.79 forced turnovers per game, second in turnover margin (3.6) and steals per game (8.0), and third in total steals (223).
The Patriots have a 17-11 overall record this season, and they are 10-5 in league play. Dakota Baptist rattled off a seven-game winning streak conference play from Jan. 6 through Jan. 27, but have since gone 4-5, including losses in each of their last three games.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Black Hills State and Dallas Baptist.
THREE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
A BHSU win would...
Advance the No. 22 Yellow Jackets to the round of 32 to face the winner of No. 2 West Texas A&M and No. 7 Angelo State. It would also give the program its first postseason victory since 2011 when the Yellow Jackets (then NAIA) beat Holy Names in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament.
A BHSU loss would...
Eliminate the Yellow Jackets from the 2022 NCAA Tournament and bring the incredible 2021-22 season to a close.
Upcoming Milestones
With 678 points this season, Joel Scott is currently 22 points away from 700, and 56 away from breaking BHSU's all-time record for points in a season - currently held by Kim Templeton, who scored 733 points in the 1975-76 season. That's the only other time a Yellow Jacket has surpassed 700 points in a single season.
Scott is also on track with his 23.4 points per game, to finish the season with the best scoring average in a season for BHSU, besting his current record of 20.7 which he set last year.
Double-Doubles
The BHSU men's basketball team has recorded 22 individual double-doubles over the course of the 2021-22 season.
Joel Scott has tallied a BHSU DII record 18 double-doubles this season. He was also the first to have a double-double in the first game of the season since Fraser Malcolm in 2017-18 season.
Scott has tallied 26 career double-doubles at BHSU, with a career-high 18 double-doubles this season after recording the feat four times in each his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
Adam Moussa recorded the first four double-doubles of his career this season, doing so on 11/24 at MSU Billings, 1/14 at Western Colorado, 2/12 at N.M. Highlands, and 3/4 vs. UC-Colorado Springs
Coaches
Head coach Ryan Thompson is in his fourth season leading the Yellow Jackets, having taken the program to it's only NCAA Tournament. He has been named RMAC Coach of the Year two of the last three seasons.
Patriots' Head Coach Blake Flickner is in his 17th season, and is taking his program to its seventh NCAA Tournament, and sixth of the last seven years.
