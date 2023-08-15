Mason Wishard rounds the final turn in the flag race event. A time of 10.82 seconds was good for second place in the 7-9 age group. Eto view more or purchase more photos go to bhpioneer.com. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
By Jason Gross Black Hills Pioneer NISLAND — 4-H members displayed their skills at a youth rodeo held Saturday at the Butte-Lawrence County Fairgrounds. This event was originally scheduled on the county fair’s final day of Aug. 5. However, heavy rains forced a one-week postponement. Volunteers included the Stranberg family, Brady Lei and family, the Winter family, Les Jacobs, Tim Tetrault, Thane Tetrault, Jamie Kimbell, Jobie Manke, Meg McNeese, Chad Mackaben, Callie Clement, Jeremy Butcher, and Rich and Sherry Kokesh. Croell Redi-Mix, Sundance State Bank, Financial Benefits, Wishbone Fencing, Loenbro, Westland Auction Services, Lei Field Services, Doug Lei Trucking, and Butte County Equipment helped to sponsor the event. Top finishers in each event follow. PEE WEE AGE GROUP Barrel racing 1 Maxon Dell 7.98 seconds 2 Jackson Clement 8.68 3 Rickeigh Lei 9.76 Flag Race 1 Jackson Clement 3.16 seconds 2 Maxon Dell 3.49 3 Cashtin Green 3.57 Goat Tail Untying 1 Maxon Dell 3.20 seconds 2 Jackson Clement 3.24 3 Rickeigh Lei 3.61 Boot Race 1 Cashtin Green 2 Maxon Dell 3 Jackson Clement 7-9 AGE GROUP Barrel racing 1 Kase Lambert 18.87 seconds 2 Mesa Dell 21.51 3 Windsor Erickson 23.14 Flag race 1 Mesa Dell 9.26 seconds 2 Mason Wishard 10.82 3 Clancy Todd 12.01 Pole bending 1 Kase Lambert 25.49 seconds 2 Mesa Dell 27.19 3 Clancy Todd 29.31 Goat tying 1 Kase Lambert 7.93 seconds 2 Clancy Todd 9.61 3 Tristi Tetrault 11.43 10-13 AGE GROUP Barrel racing 1 Kaylee Lambert 18.56 seconds 2 Tylee Tetrault 19.23 3 Allison Hall 20.36 Flag race 1 Taisley Tetrault 8.57 seconds 2 Mkenzie Rans 10.37 3 Natalie Lei 10.66 Pole bending 1 Madison Cooper 24.12 seconds 2 Kaylee Lambert 24.93 3 Tylee Tetrault 25.59 Goat tying 1 Kaylee Lambert 17.53 seconds 14-18 AGE GROUP Barrel racing 1 Kaydence Lei 19.17 seconds 2 Rachel Stranberg 22.52 Flag race 1 Kaydence Lei 7.09 seconds Pole bending 1 Kaydence Lei 26.90 seconds 2 Rachel Stranberg 28.98 Goat tying 1 Rachel Stranberg 15.51 seconds 2 Kaydence Lei 15.64 Breakaway roping 1 Rachel Stranberg 18.15 seconds
